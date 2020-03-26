Global Self Service Technologies Market is expected to reach $31.75 billion by 2020 according to a new research report

The technological advancements such as wireless communication and remote management would also facilitate the overall market growth. In addition, the integration of biometric security services such as fingerprint recognition, which ensure secured financial transactions, would boost the market growth.

the global market is expected to garner $31.75 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 13.98% during the period 2015 - 2020.The deployment of different types of vending machines and technologically advanced kiosks have revolutionized the self-service industry by rendering an improved automation experience. The self-service technology market is primarily driven by the enterprises' need to provide more convenient services to the customers, and at the same time optimizing the cost of such services.

Enterprises operating in sectors such as retail, healthcare, food & beverage, and banking would be the key demand facilitators.

However, stringent policies and regulations imposed by governments of different countries restrain the growth of self-service machines market. For instance, in Japan, the government has banned the use of alcohol and cigarette vending machines, by youngsters below the age of 18yrs.

Similar restrictions are imposed by governments in other developed regions such as UK, and US.

The kiosks segment would exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are forecasted as lucrative markets for kiosks.

With the maximum number of installations, vending machines contributed nearly 57% to the overall revenue of self-service technology market in 2014. This segment is expected to grow at a steady pace, accounting for more than 50% of the overall market revenue, throughout the forecast period (2015 - 2020).

Further, within the vending machines market, the beverage vending machines that include coffee, tea, soda, cold drink and alcohol vending machines, would generate the highest revenues for this segment throughout the analysis period (2014 - 2020). ATMs have emerged as multifunctional machines in the recent years.

The easy installation process and the limited space required for deploying these machines, would supplement the growth of this segment during the forecast period (2015 - 2020).

The demand for self-service machines and automated devices, wireless communication, remote management and technology advancements, largely impact the self-service technology market. The ongoing trend reflects a broader adoption of self-service technology products and their installations at public places.

The challenge for manufacturers is to provide these self- service machines at effective cost. In addition to the challenges posed by different government regulations, surviving in a competitive market is a major challenge for companies operating in the self-service technology market.

Prominent companies profiled in the report include Kiosk Information Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co., Fujitsu, Glory Ltd., Azkoyen Group, Crane Co. (USA), Mass International Europe B.V.

(Netherlands), Vend-Rite and IBM Corporation.

Top Impacting Factors Such as -

1. Upsurge in the demand of automated systems

2. Growth of self-service technology industry in developing countries

3. Technology advancements

