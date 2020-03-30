Hydrogen Storage Market to generate revenue worth $991.7 million by 2026 according to a new research report

The global hydrogen storage market was valued at $426.4 million in 2015, and it is predicted to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2016–2026), reaching $991.7 million by 2026.

The hydrogen storage market is predicted to register substantial growth in the coming years, which is attributed to the increasing usage of hydrogen storage tanks in the transportation sector, rising requirement for low emission fuels, and growing consumption of ammonia and methanol across the world. As per the U.S. Department of Energy, hydrogen storage is considered as a major enabling technology for the advancements of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies in different applications, such as portable power, stationary power, and transportation.

Based on form of storage, the market is divided into material-based and physical.

When storage is taken into consideration, the hydrogen storage market is categorized into on-site, cylinder, on-board, and merchant/bulk. Out of these, the cylinder category dominated the market in the past and is further expected to account for the major share of the market in the near future.

The reason for this the rising demand from electronics, food, and metal working industries. The fastest growth in demand is projected to be witnessed by the on-board category during the forecast period due to increasing development of hydrogen-powered vehicles in South Korea and Japan.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) held the largest share of the hydrogen storage marketin the past and is predicted to dominate the market in the coming years as well.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the near future, along with APAC. This is due to the rising requirement for hydrogen-powered cars, which is driven by the availability of proper hydrogen filling infrastructure and strict government regulations in the U.S.

The hydrogen storage market in the U.S. is expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape of Hydrogen Storage Market

Leading players in the hydrogen storage market include Linde AG, Praxair Inc., Air Liquide SA, Worthington Industries Inc., INOXCVA, and Hexagon Composites ASA, among several others.

In order to garner a larger share, market players are involved in several strategic developments. For instance, in December 2015, Worthington Industries Inc.

entered into multi-year agreement with Teijin Engineering, under which the former would supply hydrogen tanks to a major Japan-based automotive original equipment manufacturer for new fuel cell vehicles.