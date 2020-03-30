Rising Environmental Concerns to Augment Indian Electric Rickshaw Market growth according to a new research report

The Indian electric rickshaw market is projected to reach 935.5 thousand units by 2024, registering a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

From 384.0 thousand units in 2018, the Indian electric rickshaw market is predicted to grow to the production capacity of 935.5 thousand units by 2024, exhibiting a 15.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The factors positively influencing the growth of the market are the declining prices of the battery and increase in supportive measures by the government, in terms of environmental policies and monetary incentives.

Electric rickshaws are majorly used as load and passenger carriers.

Based on motor power, the Indian electric rickshaw market is classified into <1,000W, 1,000–1,500W, and >1,500W. In 2018, with over 50.0% of revenue share, the 1,000–1,500 W classification was the largest in the market.

This was attributed to the ideal cost–benefit ratio offered by vehicles fitted with batteries of this power range. The classification of >1,500 W is predicted to register the fastest growth in the forecast period, as the demand for high-speed rickshaws would continue to rise in the nation.

The Indian electric rickshaw market is categorized into Tripura, Assam, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, based on state.

During the historical period (2014–2018), the largest market for these rickshaws was in Delhi.Amidst increasing air pollution, the Delhi government announced a subsidy of INR 30,000 on electric rickshaws, which helped boost their sales. However, in the forecast period, the state of Uttar Pradesh is predicted to be the largest market due to their rising demand from Tier-1,2 cities.

Growing demand for Li-ion battery-based electric rickshaws is expected to create ample opportunities for industry players

Majority of electric rickshaws in India run on the SLA battery. This is because the initial cost of SLA batteries is much lower than that of Li-ion batteries.

However, key electric rickshaw manufacturers are now focusing on using Li-ion batteries as the power source, because SLA batteries, if not properly disposed, can pose a serious threat to human health and to the environment at large. Therefore, OEMs are increasingly focusing on the use of Li-ion batteries, as an alternate to SLA batteries, which is resulting in the increased demand for Li-ion battery-based rickshaws in the Indian electric rickshaw market.

This, in turn, is creating ample opportunities for the growth of the market players.

India Electric Rickshaw Market - Competitive Landscape

The Indian electric rickshaw market is primarily dominated by a large number of small, unorganized local players, which accounted for around 85% of the sales in 2018. Some of the major players in the market are Lohia Auto Industries, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd., Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt.

Ltd., Terra Motors Corporation, Clean Motion India, and Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd.