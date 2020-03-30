Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market investigated in the latest research

Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Quantitative PCR and Digital PCR) by Product (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, and Software & Services), Impact of COVID-19 on Global Digital PCR Industry, and Forecast 2019-2025

With the pandemic outbreak of covid-19 across the world, the need for detecting the novel virus using various methods including digital PCR has increased. Numerous laboratories and research centers are engaged in providing the digital PCR that will provide fast and accurate results.

The market of digital PCR has grown significantly with the outbreak of covid-19 which has raised the demand for digital PCR test kits all across the globe. BGI a China based firm has developed a metagenomic sequencing detection kit which is a 2019-nCoV nucleic acid detection kit- combinatorial Probe-Anchor Synthesis sequencing method to monitor mutations.

As the information provided by the company, the metagenomic sequencing kit can identify and diagnose other coronaviruses, including new coronaviruses and respiratory tract infections, and achieve rapid detection of viral sequences. The combination of RT-PCR and metagenomics solution PMseq provided by the company is able to detect known and novel microorganisms, in addition to covid-19 virus.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/request…r-industry

Key companies working in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosciences Inc., Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and many more.

BGI has been working with various authorities in China, including the China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and other players in the digital PCR market.

For instance, the company together with China’s authority is delivering detection kits to various hospitals and local disease control centers in China. The company is considered as the third-party collaborator which got its authorization by China’s National Health Commission in detecting the Covid-19 virus in China.

Further, the company is also engaged with other relevant organizations present outside China to supply the test kits. The company also offer additional pathogen detection solutions using next generation sequencing technology in combination with test kits to its consumers.

International delivery has also been started by the company. In order to make test kits easier to use the kits are equipped with English manuals.

The company also offer online training programs to laboratories on how to use the kit most effectively. The test Kits are currently being distributed in more than 50 countries and regions across the globe making the digital PCR market growth considerably high.

A full report of Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market is available at: www.omrglobal.com/industr…r-industry

The digital PCR market of US is also increasing rapidly as the requirement of test kits is rising due to the spread of covid-19 virus in US. BGI Genomics. Co. Ltd. and its US based subsidiary BGI Americas Corp.

are together are offering real-time Fluorescent RT-PCR test for detecting covid-19 virus in US. The updated guidance provided by US FDA on 16th March 2020 had made the BGI’s detection kit eligible to be used immediately to expedite clinical testing for the novel coronavirus.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

Digital PCR (dPCR)

By Product

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

Report: www.omrglobal.com/report-…r-industry