Gas Sensors Market size 2020 report examines product developments, future growth and mergers

Gas sensors are small devices, which can detect gas leakage and trigger an alarm to alert the control room. Several industrial and residential spaces are fitted with gas sensor devices to detect gas leaks and alert people in the vicinity about the lurking danger.
Gas Sensor Market Outlook - 2027
Huge investment by governments in several countries along with strict regulations for constructing a nationwide channel of gas distribution has led the market of gas sensors to an all-time high. In the recent years, privatization of gas wells has fueled the adoption of gas sensors.
Moreover, increase in awareness about safety measures has boosted the growth of the global gas sensor market.
The global gas sensors market is driven by stringent government regulations for safety, decline in prices of these sensors, and increase in industrialization & urbanization in the developing countries. However, highly complex designs of gas sensor hamper the market growth.
Moreover, increased inflow of investment in distribution channels by market players is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the industry.
The global gas sensor market is segmented based by sensor technology, end user, and geography. Based on sensor technology, it is categorized into electrochemical, infrared, metal oxide sensor, laser, and others.
Based on the end user, it is classified into residential, industrial, and commercial. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
The major players profiled in the report includes Amphenol Corporation, City Technology Ltd., Sensirion AG, Alphasense, MEMBRAPOR, AMS AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Dynament, FIGARO Engineering Inc., and MSA.
Gas Sensors Market Key Segments:
By Sensor Technology
Electrochemical
Infrared
Metal Oxide Sensor
Laser
Other
By End User
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Key Players
Amphenol Corporation,
City Technology Ltd.
Sensirion AG
Alphasense
MEMBRAPOR
AMS AG
Robert Bosch GmbH
Dynament
FIGARO Engineering Inc.
MSA
