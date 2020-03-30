Car Navigation Market size 2020 research studies product developments, applications and analysis

The car navigation system is a third-party application, which is a part of the automotive control, and it helps the driver to find the exact location. It uses a satellite navigation device to get its position data which is then correlated with the help of complex algorithms to a position on the road, enabling the driver to find the shortest and the most suitable path to the required destination.
Car Navigation Market Outlook - 2027
Over time, the navigation systems have witnessed numerous advancements, and the latest offerings are much more reliable and advanced to their past counterparts.
Boost in sale of automobiles worldwide, increase in demand from dependent sectors, governments across the globe mandating such systems, and high demand for real-time traffic drive the market. However, as the applications are from third parties and these operate on the internet, the threat of security and privacy is expected to restrain market growth.
Increased dependency of the population on such applications and the advantages they offer present lucrative opportunities for the market.
The car navigation market is segmented into product, type, application, and geography. The product segment is divided into QNX Platform, WinCE Platform, Linux Platform, and others.
The market based on type includes inertial sensors, microphones, and pressure sensors. The application segment is classified into ADAS, ECU, ESC, HVAC, safety & security, in-car navigation, OIS camera, microphone in cabin, and TPMS.
The region-wise divisions are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players profiled in the report are Analog Devices, Inc., CORDENKA GmbH & Co.
KG, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Hyosung Corporation, Inven Sense, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and SRF Limited.
Key Benefits:
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends, dynamics, and estimations for the key market segments in the global car navigation market from 2020 to 2027.
Exhaustive analysis of the market by type, product, and application helps to understand the current trends in use and the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.
This report presents competitive intelligence of the market to understand the competitive scenario globally.
Car Navigation Market Key Segmentation:
BY PRODUCT
QNX Platform
WinCE Platform
-
Linux Platform
Others
BY TYPE
Inertial Sensor
Microphone
Pressure Sensor
BY APPLICATION
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Safety & Security
In-car Navigation
OIS Camera (Object Oriented Input System)
Microphone in Cabin
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY PLAYERS
Analog Devices, Inc.
CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG
Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.
General Electric Company
Hitachi, Ltd.
Hyosung Corporation
Inven Sense, Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
SRF Limited
