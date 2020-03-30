Car Navigation Market size 2020 research studies product developments, applications and analysis

The car navigation system is a third-party application, which is a part of the automotive control, and it helps the driver to find the exact location. It uses a satellite navigation device to get its position data which is then correlated with the help of complex algorithms to a position on the road, enabling the driver to find the shortest and the most suitable path to the required destination.

Car Navigation Market Outlook - 2027

Over time, the navigation systems have witnessed numerous advancements, and the latest offerings are much more reliable and advanced to their past counterparts.

Boost in sale of automobiles worldwide, increase in demand from dependent sectors, governments across the globe mandating such systems, and high demand for real-time traffic drive the market. However, as the applications are from third parties and these operate on the internet, the threat of security and privacy is expected to restrain market growth.

Increased dependency of the population on such applications and the advantages they offer present lucrative opportunities for the market.

The car navigation market is segmented into product, type, application, and geography. The product segment is divided into QNX Platform, WinCE Platform, Linux Platform, and others.

The market based on type includes inertial sensors, microphones, and pressure sensors. The application segment is classified into ADAS, ECU, ESC, HVAC, safety & security, in-car navigation, OIS camera, microphone in cabin, and TPMS.

Key Benefits:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends, dynamics, and estimations for the key market segments in the global car navigation market from 2020 to 2027.

Exhaustive analysis of the market by type, product, and application helps to understand the current trends in use and the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

This report presents competitive intelligence of the market to understand the competitive scenario globally.

Car Navigation Market Key Segmentation:

BY PRODUCT

QNX Platform

WinCE Platform

Linux Platform

Others

BY TYPE

Inertial Sensor

Microphone

Pressure Sensor

BY APPLICATION

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Safety & Security

In-car Navigation

OIS Camera (Object Oriented Input System)

Microphone in Cabin

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



KEY PLAYERS

Analog Devices, Inc.

CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyosung Corporation

Inven Sense, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

SRF Limited