Aptorum Group Limited to Present at the Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference

Aptorum Group Limited to Present at the Solebury Trout Virtual Investor ConferenceAptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) ("Aptorum Group"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics to address global unmet medical needs, today announced that Ian Huen, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, and Darren Lui, President and Executive Director, will present at the Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, April 2, at 12:00 pm ET.

The conference will webcast at the Solebury Trout website (78449.themediaframe.com/datacon…ndexl.html). The presentation length would be 25 minutes.



The Company's presentation will be archived on the "Events Calendar" page in the Investor section of the Company's website at www.aptorumgroup.com.



About Aptorum Group Limited

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq:APM) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to tackle unmet medical needs. Aptorum Group is pursuing therapeutic projects in orphan diseases, infectious diseases, metabolic diseases and other disease areas.



For more information about Aptorum Group, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.



Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Aptorum Group Limited and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Aptorum Group has based these forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding projected timelines for application submissions and trials, largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes, the continued service and availability of key personnel, its ability to expand its product assortments by offering additional products for additional consumer segments, development results, the company's anticipated growth strategies, anticipated trends and challenges in its business, and its expectations regarding, and the stability of, its supply chain, and the risks more fully described in Aptorum Group's Form 20-F and other filings that Aptorum Group may make with the SEC in the future. As a result, the projections included in such forward-looking statements are subject to change.

Aptorum Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.