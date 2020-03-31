Compressor Market to offer $45.7 billion investment opportunities in coming years discussed in a new market research report

The major growth factor driving the market of compressors is growing motor vehicle demand globally.

In present times, especially in subtropical areas, air conditioners (AC) are a necessity, rather than luxury. With the global average annual temperatures increasing continuously, the dependence of people on such appliances is growing.

During 2013–2017, the global demand for ACs rose to 110 million units from 100 million units.

Apart from global warming, the expanding construction sector also has a role in the increasing sale of ACs, as such appliances are installed at residential, commercial, and industrial units, all of which are growing in number. With the rising demand for ACs, the requirement for compressors, their most crucial component, is also rapidly escalating.

In 2017, the compressor market was valued at $36.6 billion, and it is projected to advance to $45.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2018–2023 (forecast period). A compressor is a device which increases the pressure of a gas by reducing its volume.

They are broadly classified as dynamic and positive displacement, of which the latter are further of two types: reciprocating and rotary.

Further, among the various types of reciprocating compressors — lobe and scroll, vane, and screw — screw compressors are predicted to witness the fastest growth in demand during the forecast period.

Such devices decrease the volume of air or gas by using two meshing helical screws. These are suitable where a large volume of air needs to be compressed at once, which is why they are mostly used in industrial settings.

These types of rotary compressors are more energy-efficient than most reciprocating variants, and this is the primary reason for their growing popularity among end users.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report: www.psmarketresearch.com/market-…ort-sample