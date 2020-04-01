Advanced Visualization Market scrutinized in the new analysis

The advanced visualization market is progressing with an 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period by P&S Intelligence.
The advanced visualization market is expected to attain a value of $3,843.8 million by 2023, progressing with an 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors responsible for the prosperity of the market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, healthcare expenditures, demand for efficient and early diagnosis, aging population, awareness about the benefits of advanced visualization tools, and technological advancements in the field.
The effective study of data acquired through diagnostic or medical imaging systems in healthcare settings is referred to as advanced visualization.
Report: www.psmarketresearch.com/market-…ort-sample
The major end-users in the advanced visualization market are imaging centers, hospitals, and others. Among these, hospitals held the largest share of the market during the historical period (2013-2016), and the category is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well.
This is primarily attributed to the increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and the growing demand for visualization products in hospitals. Imaging centers, however, are expected to grow with the highest pace during the forecast period due to the surging aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases.
Due to the above-mentioned factor, healthcare providers and government organizations are becoming compelled to provide better facilities to patients for effective diagnosis and treatment.
This is resulting in the growth of the advanced visualization market, as the demand for advanced visualization solutions is increasing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that in 2012, approximately 117 million people were suffering from at least one chronic disease in the U.S.
Furthermore, the prevalence of different types of cancer is increasing, leading to the growing demand for advanced visualization solutions.
Report: www.psmarketresearch.com/send-en…ion-market
GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY PROUCT AND SERVICE
- Hardware and Software
- Services
- Implementation Services
- Post-Sale and Maintenance Services
- Consulting/Optimization Services
- Training and Education Services Creams
GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY TYPE OF SOLUTION
- Enterprise-Wide Thin Client-Based Solutions
- Standalone Workstation-Based Solutions
GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY IMAGING TYPE
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Computed Tomography
- Ultrasound
- Radiotherapy
- Nuclear Medicine
GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION
- Radiology/Interventional Radiology
- Cardiology
- Orthopedics
- Oncology
- Vascular
- Neurology
GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY END USER
- Hospitals
- Imaging Centers
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: Prescient & Strategic (P&S) Intelligence Private Limited (formerly known as P&S Market Research Private Limited) was born out of the idea of helping businesses achieve breakthroughs through intelligent decision making, underpinned by a thorough understanding of industry dynamics. As a market intelligence and consulting firm, we strive to provide our clients with first-string market insights to facilitate intelligent decision making.At P&S Intelligence, we offer a multi-dimensional analytical lan ...