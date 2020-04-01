Advanced Visualization Market scrutinized in the new analysis

The advanced visualization market is progressing with an 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period by P&S Intelligence.

The advanced visualization market is expected to attain a value of $3,843.8 million by 2023, progressing with an 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors responsible for the prosperity of the market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, healthcare expenditures, demand for efficient and early diagnosis, aging population, awareness about the benefits of advanced visualization tools, and technological advancements in the field.

The effective study of data acquired through diagnostic or medical imaging systems in healthcare settings is referred to as advanced visualization.

The major end-users in the advanced visualization market are imaging centers, hospitals, and others. Among these, hospitals held the largest share of the market during the historical period (2013-2016), and the category is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well.

This is primarily attributed to the increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and the growing demand for visualization products in hospitals. Imaging centers, however, are expected to grow with the highest pace during the forecast period due to the surging aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

Due to the above-mentioned factor, healthcare providers and government organizations are becoming compelled to provide better facilities to patients for effective diagnosis and treatment.

This is resulting in the growth of the advanced visualization market, as the demand for advanced visualization solutions is increasing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that in 2012, approximately 117 million people were suffering from at least one chronic disease in the U.S.

Furthermore, the prevalence of different types of cancer is increasing, leading to the growing demand for advanced visualization solutions.

GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY PROUCT AND SERVICE

Hardware and Software

Services Implementation Services Post-Sale and Maintenance Services Consulting/Optimization Services Training and Education Services



GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY TYPE OF SOLUTION

Enterprise-Wide Thin Client-Based Solutions

Standalone Workstation-Based Solutions

GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY IMAGING TYPE

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Radiotherapy

Nuclear Medicine

GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Radiology/Interventional Radiology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Vascular

Neurology

GLOBAL ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET, BY END USER

Hospitals

Imaging Centers