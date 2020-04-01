Increasing investments in AI by Retail companies marked as major driver of AI in Retail market

The AI in retail market is anticipated to reach $4,337.1 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast period.

The credit of the impressive growth of this industry is mainly due to the popularity of the internet and its easy access to virtually every individual on this planet. Further, technological advancements in various fields have led to the development of smarter devices, easy payment methods and gateways, and connected logistics network; all of these have been major contributors in the popularity of retail e-commerce websites.

As the popularity of this channel is ever-increasing, handling the load of different phases of operations manually is cumbersome, therefore, to deal with the hugeness of the whole process, artificial intelligence (AI) is being incorporated in operations to offer personalized services by studying the consumer’s preferences. The operations are being automated and streamlined by using AI technologies to achieve real-time customer intelligence, supply chain planning, and accurate demand forecasting.

During 2014–2018, machine learning was most extensively used in the retail e-commerce domain. This can be attributed to the rising use of this technology by online retailers for offering customers a better and personalized shopping experience.

Further, in the coming years, this technology would continue to be employed the most in the retail e-commerce domain. Therefore, the AI in retail market is predicted to advance at a 35.4% CAGR in the coming years, as published in a P&S Intelligence study.

The application of AI services and solutions in the retail industry, such as natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and machine learning have enabled retailers to establish consumer behavior patterns, automate work processes, and capture relevant data. The integration of AI in e-commerce has helped businesses to engage customers for longer time and generate high revenue.

AI offers the following solutions in the retail e-commerce domain: visual search, recommendation engine, price optimization, supply chain management (SCM), chatbot, and customer relationship management (CRM). Among all, during 2014–2018, the most extensively used solution in the retail e-commerce domain was the recommendation engine.

It is a type of AI-dependent solution that customizes the content by registering the past behaviors of customers. Based on an individual’s choices and preferences, it predicts the ratings of any product and accordingly displays recommendations to customers based on their browsing and purchase history.

Many major online retail companies, such as Amazon and eBay use advance recommendation engines for providing their customers a customized experience based on their past purchases.