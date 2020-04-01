Industrial Access Control Market size 2020 - business strategies, product developments and mergers

The term access control refers to any technique that prevents access in or out of any system. Earlier an access control system was the traditional lock and key.

Industrial Access Control Market Outlook - 2027

However, with the passage of time the access control system refers to an electronic card access control system. The sole purpose of the industrial access control system is to allow quick, convenient access to the authorized people.

Technological advancements and deployment of wireless technology in security systems and wide adaptation of access control as a service (ACaaS) across various industries drive the market. However, lack of security and hesitation to invest in new technologies limit the market growth.

The market for industrial access control is segmented into components, service, end-user, and geography. By component, it is bifurcated into hardware and software.

By hardware, it is classified into card-based reader, biometrics readers, electronic locks, and controllers/server. By service, it is categorized into installation, maintenance, and ACaaS.

By end user, it is classified into automotive, aerospace, machinery and electronics, chemical and synthetics, pulp & paper, steel and metal, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players mentioned in the report are 3M Company, Assa Abloy, Bosch Security Systems, Crossmatch Technologies, Gallagher Group, Gunnebo Group, Morpho, Napco Security Technologies, Siemens Building Technologies, and Vanderbilt Industries.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global industrial access control market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.

Exhaustive analysis of the market by component, service, and end-user helps understand the technologies that are currently used along with the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence helps understand the competitive scenario across the geographies as well as among the players.

Industrial Access Control Market Key Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware Card-Based Readers Biometrics Readers Electronic Locks Controller/Server

Software

By Service

Installation

Maintenance

ACaaS

By End User

Automotive

Aerospace

Machinery and Electronics

Chemical and Synthetics

Pulp & Paper

Steel and Metal

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



