Industrial Access Control Market size 2020 - business strategies, product developments and mergers

The term access control refers to any technique that prevents access in or out of any system. Earlier an access control system was the traditional lock and key.
Industrial Access Control Market Outlook - 2027
However, with the passage of time the access control system refers to an electronic card access control system. The sole purpose of the industrial access control system is to allow quick, convenient access to the authorized people.
Technological advancements and deployment of wireless technology in security systems and wide adaptation of access control as a service (ACaaS) across various industries drive the market. However, lack of security and hesitation to invest in new technologies limit the market growth.
The market for industrial access control is segmented into components, service, end-user, and geography. By component, it is bifurcated into hardware and software.
By hardware, it is classified into card-based reader, biometrics readers, electronic locks, and controllers/server. By service, it is categorized into installation, maintenance, and ACaaS.
By end user, it is classified into automotive, aerospace, machinery and electronics, chemical and synthetics, pulp & paper, steel and metal, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players mentioned in the report are 3M Company, Assa Abloy, Bosch Security Systems, Crossmatch Technologies, Gallagher Group, Gunnebo Group, Morpho, Napco Security Technologies, Siemens Building Technologies, and Vanderbilt Industries.
Key Benefits
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global industrial access control market.
In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.
Exhaustive analysis of the market by component, service, and end-user helps understand the technologies that are currently used along with the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.
Competitive intelligence helps understand the competitive scenario across the geographies as well as among the players.
Industrial Access Control Market Key Segmentation:
By Component
Hardware
Card-Based Readers
Biometrics Readers
Electronic Locks
Controller/Server
Software
By Service
Installation
Maintenance
ACaaS
By End User
Automotive
Aerospace
Machinery and Electronics
Chemical and Synthetics
Pulp & Paper
Steel and Metal
Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Players
3M Company
Assa Abloy
Bosch Security Systems
Crossmatch Technologies
Gallagher Group
Gunnebo Group
Morpho
Napco Security Technologies
Siemens Building Technologies
Vanderbilt Industries
