Plastisols Market to value more than $40,000 million by 2023 according to a new research report

The global plastisols market is estimated to be valued at $26,267.2 million in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Between 2009 and 2018, the worldwide construction industry grew from $16.085 trillion to $23.518 trillion, as per the World Bank. With the rise in the disposable income and urban migration rate, especially in developing countries, the demand for housing and commercial real estate is increasingly.

This is resulting in an escalating demand for construction materials, including paints, adhesives, coatings, and sealants. As a result, the consumptionofthe raw materials that go into their production is also surging; one of these raw materials are plastisols, which are a mixture of a plasticizer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Therefore, with the prosperity of the construction sector, the plastisols market is predicted to reach $40,464.8 million by 2023, from $26,267.2 million in 2017, at a 7.5% CAGR during 2018–2023. Due to their insolubility in water and chemical, fire,corrosion, and heatresistance, such productshave numerous applications, such as textile screen printing, coatings, adhesives &sealants, and moldings.

Among these, the largest consumption of such materials was in coatings, during 2013–2017. Plastisol coatings provide the surface with texture, color,durability, toughness, and softness.

Historically, the heaviest usage of such materials has been recorded in Asia-Pacific (APAC), owing to its increasing disposable income and expanding end-use sectors, including transportation and textile. Further, the easy availability of the material, due to its surging production in the region, also drives the regional market.

Several Europe and U.S.-based market players are shifting their production operations to APAC, as labor and raw materials are available at low prices here.Within APAC, China is expected to witness the fastest plastisols market growth during the forecast period, due to the continuously increasing foreign investments for the production of such materials in the country.

Plastisols Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global plastisols market are hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, PolyOne Corporation, PolyBlend UK Ltd., Croda International Plc, Lancer Group International, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Plastisol Products Inc., International Coatings Co. Inc., Chemionics Corporation, and Monarch Color Corporation.

GLOBAL PLASTISOLS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Coatings

Textile Screen Printing

Moldings

Adhesives & Sealants

By Industry

Textile

Automotive

Construction

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

APAC China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle-East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA

