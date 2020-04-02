Armored Vehicles Market growing with rising terrorist and insurgent activities

The global market for armored vehicles is projected to reach USD36.6 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2017 – 2023).

Wars and acts of genocide are as old as human civilization itself, but often these take a form uglier than imaginable. Asia (South Asia and the Middle East in particular) and Africa have emerged as the hotbeds for such incidents, especially after the two World Wars.

Though the setting up of international organizations, such as the United Nations, has helped a bit, the situation is till out of control in many places. The scenario is such that terrorist activities are also spreading to the otherwise-peaceful nations, such as New Zealand and Norway.

Get a sample copy of the report: www.psmarketresearch.com/market-…ort-sample

To diffuse such threats as soon as possible, as well as protect human lives, governments of several nations are procuring advanced defense equipment, such as armored vehicles, which is why the armored vehicles market is witnessing considerable growth. Such vehicles are helpful in situations wherein a strong offensive has to be launched, while protecting those in the line of fire.

Though these are also used for commercial purposes, their primary role is in defense. Here, several types of armored vehicles are deployed, including infantry fighting vehicles, main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, amphibious armored vehicles, light protected vehicles, tactical trucks, and mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles.

Even within the defense sector, there are two types of agencies that procure such equipment — the military and homeland security. Historically, military organizations have been the larger user of armored vehicles, owing to the high number of war-like situations around the world.

In the coming years, homeland security departments would rapidly deploy them, due to the increasing incidents of terrorist and insurgency-related acts, primarily in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

With a number of terrorist organizations, such as ISIS, Boko Harem, and Taliban, actively carrying out attacks, it is becoming imperative for countries to increase their homeland security procurement. Often, such attacks are not classified as full-scale wars, which is why the involvement of the military is not that extensive.

Here, homeland security departments generally handle the situation, which is why they are gradually increasing their defense procurements in the wake of the rising insurgent and terrorist mishaps.

Make enquiry:www.psmarketresearch.com/send-en…les-market

Apart from terrorism, insurgency, and full-blown wars, civil unrest also puts the life of people at risk. The political situation in a large number of countries is volatile, which results in large-scale protests, where those agitating for a cause resort to violence and public property destruction.

Here too, the police or paramilitary forces are pressed into action, so that the violence can be contained, if not completely quelled. In such situations too, armored vehicles are deployed, mostly as a deterrent, but sometimes their use goes beyond it.

Historically, the largest procurement of such equipment has been seen in Europe, and the situation would be the same in the coming years. However, the armored vehicles market would progress at the highest pace in Asia-Pacific (APAC), where countries such as India, Pakistan, Iraq, Yemen, Israel, Syria, and Afghanistan have a serious militancy and insurgency issue.

This is why the governments of these countries are spending more than ever on military and homeland security, including on the purchase of advancement combat vehicles.

Therefore, with the strong need to protect security personnel as well as civilians from terrorists and wars, as well as contain general unrest, the sale of armored vehicles would continue increasing.