Reducing Accident Rates Driving Helicopter Market described in a new report

In 2016, the global helicopter market attained a value of $25.3 billion and is predicted to generate $31.8 billion in 2023, registering a 3.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2023).

The market is witnessing growth due to the rising demand for technologically advanced helicopters, increasing number of joint ventures between helicopter manufacturers, decreasing accident rates, and ageing helicopter fleet and anti-terrorism helicopters. There are two types of helicopters, namely civil and military.

Between these two, military helicopters are projected to hold the larger share of the market during the forecast period.

The different applications of military helicopters are heavy cargo, reconnaissance, search and rescue, attack, medium utility, maritime, and light utility. Out of these, the attack application dominated the helicopter market during the historical period (2013-2016) and is further projected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The medium utility application is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period due to the growing demand for multi-mission military helicopters.

Among the different regions, namely Europe, Latin America (LATAM), North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America accounted for the major share of the helicopter market during the historical period and is projected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is because of the improving oil & gas industry and retirement of old generation helicopters.

Latin America is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period due to the rising demand for civil helicopters in the region for emergency and medical purposes.

The rising demand for technologically advanced helicopters is also driving the helicopter market. Several technological enhancements in engine, airframe, and mission systems of the helicopters have been taking place in order to make the helicopters more resilient and helping them perform better in tough environments.

In addition to this, there has been a significant rise in the requirement for civil helicopters which have enhanced capabilities in terms of improved territorial surveillance, assistance in natural disaster relief, and crime prevention.

The helicopter market is moderately consolidated in nature, with some players including Russian Helicopters JSC, Lockheed Martin Corp., Airbus SE, Leonardo S.p.A., Bell Textron Inc., Textron Inc., and The Boeing Company, accounting for the dominating revenue share in the industry. Some of the other major players are Robinson Helicopter Co., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kaman Corp., and MD Helicopters Inc.