Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market discussed in a new research report

In 2019, by class, the class 2 segment dominated the global multilayer ceramic capacitor market, in terms of revenue. Furthermore, based on application, the consumer electronics led the global market, followed by automotive in 2017. This is attributed to the fact that MLCCs are widely used in applications such as telecommunications, data processing, PCs, hard disks, game PCs, DVDs, video cameras, mobile phones, general electronic circuits, and others.

The multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market possesses high growth potential, owing to increase in demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors from the developing countries such as China, India, and others. Companies in this industry adopt various innovative techniques such as product launch, innovation, and merger to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Class, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024, the global multilayer ceramic capacitor market was valued at $5,315 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $7,833 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2024.

Enhanced frequency characteristics and high resistance to abnormal voltage significantly contribute towards the growth of the global MLCC market. Moreover, performance advantages offered by MLCC such as high capacitance & lower impedance and its compact size are major drivers of this market.

However, MLCCs are highly prone to physical damage such as cracking, which impedes growth of this market. Conversely, increase in need for automotive electronics and upsurge in demand for consumer electronics are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the global market.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by North America.

In 2017, China dominated the Asia-Pacific market and Germany led the overall market in Europe. However, in North America, the U.S.

currently leads the market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

1. Excellent frequency characteristics

2. Highly resistant to abnormal voltage

3. Performance advantage of MLCC such as high capacitance, lower impedance, and compact size

Restraint

1. Highly prone to physical damage such as cracking.

Opportunities

1. Increasing automotive electronics

2. Upsurge in demand of the consumer electronics

The key players profiled in the report include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, TDK Corporation, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., YAGEO Corporation, Walsin Technology Corporation, KEMET, Vishay, and Darfon Electronics Corp.