Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market interpreted by a new report

The global fraud detection and prevention market can be segmented on factors such as increased demand for the data protection, which is one of the major aspects for the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.



Moreover, there has been an increased demand for the detection of the security of the banks and data, which is one of the major factors for the estimated growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.

In the past few decades, there has been an increased demand for innovation, which is one of the major factors which is likely to contribute to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. The software for the detection helps in ameliorating and improving the services, which are likely to enhance and boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.

In the past epo, there has been an increased usage of the cyber- attack and hacking of the data, which is likely to contribute to the growth of the market of the global fraud detection and prevention market. One of the advantages of the market is, it is used for the detection and estimation of the activities of the fraud which contributes to the increased demand for the services, which is one of the major aspects for the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.

In the past few decades, the number of the revenues were high, thereby the demand for the market for the global fraud detection and prevention market has escalated rapidly, which is one of the major factors for the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, the increased demand for the verticals is one of the major factors for the estimation of the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.

High costs of fraud detection is also likely to hinder the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.

On the basis of its application, the market can be segmented into verticals, industries, . On the basis of application and others.

On the basis of the verticals, the market can be fragmented as manufacturing, BFSI, retail, IT and telecom, others. On the basis of types, it can be segmented as IP theft, money laundering, payment fraud and others.

Geographical segments and regions, in the market is further fragmented in to Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, LATAM and MEA, and others. North America has the largest share for the global Social media analytics market.

Segment Overview of Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

Fraud Type Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Money Laundering

Identity Theft

Payment Fraud

IP Theft

Others

Solution Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Real-Time Analytics

Authentication

Single-Factor

Multi-Factor

Risk and Compliance

Others

Industry Vertical Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to the Study

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Units, Currency, Conversions and Years Considered

1.4 Key Stakeholders

1.5 Key Questions Answered

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Data Capture Sources

2.2.1 Primary Sources

2.2.2 Secondary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions and Limitations

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Growing number of data breaches and complex cyberattacks

4.3.1.2 Increasing number of electronic transactions

4.3.1.3 Growing organizational and economic revenue losses

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Huge deployment costs of Fraud detection and prevention solutions

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Application of ML and AI in Fraud detection and prevention solutions

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5 PEST Analysis

Chapter 5 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Fraud Type

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Money Laundering

5.1.2 Identity Theft

5.1.3 Payment Fraud

5.1.4 IP Theft

5.1.5 Others

Continued……