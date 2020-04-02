External Storage Market Size 2020 report explores competitor strategies by industry runners

External Storage Market Outlook - 2027. The report studies essential market players such as Netapp, dell, HP, IBM, Toshiba Corporation, Seagate Technology

An external storage is a type of storage device, which can store the information for the data transfer from one device to other devices. These storage devices are not interpolated within the system.

It is also referred as an external storage system or a secondary storage system. These storage devices are not restricted to a particular device and can be moved from one place to another without any data interruption.

These devices are comprised of all the addressable data that do not belong to the main memory of the system. Moreover, external storage systems are also very convenient in transportation of data from one system to another.

External storage market has grown rapidly over the past few years. Digital transformation projects across verticals witnessed huge uptake and are also expected to contribute further in the near future.

External storage gains popularity in various industries including IT & telecom, BFSI, and healthcare, owing to its supreme benefits such as high-speed random access of data and low power consumption. Moreover, it also enables data storage and backup facility of the end-user data.

However, low write endurance in external storage hampers the market growth. Moreover, increase in number of enterprises create an opportunity for the market growth.

The external storage market is segmented on the basis of type of storage technique, application, and geography. The type of storage technique segment is divided into police optical storage, solid state storage, flash memory devices, and external hard drives.

Based on application, it is classified into consumer electronics, healthcare devices, automotive application, enterprise storage, industrial applications, and others. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Major companies profiled in the report include Netapp, EMC Corporation (dell), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems, Seagate Technology LLC, Pure Storage, Inc., Fujitsu, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Key Benefits

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the external storage market is provided from 2020 to 2027.

The report offers a competitive scenario of the market with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on market dynamics.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

External Storage Market Key Segmentation:

By Type Of Storage Technique

Police Optical Storage

Solid State Storage

Flash Memory Devices

External Hard Drives

By Applications

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare Devices

Automotive Application

Enterprise Storage

Industrial Applications

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Players

Netapp

EMC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Data Systems

Seagate Technology LLC

Pure Storage, Inc.

Fujitsu and Huawei Technologies Co.

Dell Inc.

