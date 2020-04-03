Quantum Cryptography Market scrutinized in the new analysis

With the growing usage of internet and smartphone penetration, the amount of data generated on everyday basis is increasing day by day.

It’s a challenge for the enterprises to handle and secure such large amount of data. The quantum cryptography also known as quantum key distribution is useful to provide security using advanced cryptographic frameworks.

They are difficult to crack as there are huge number of possible keys hence they secure the data and lessen the security threat. Usage of IOT technologies, increased digitalisation, need for securing the next generations, increase in the cloud usage, rising cyber-attacks and threats of eavesdropping are the key driving factors for the global quantum cryptography market.

Companies are making investments on the data security to keep customer and employee data safely is boosting the global quantum cryptography market.

There is a shortage of the expertise and understanding of the advanced technology of quatum cryptography which is becoming an obstruction for the growth of the global quantum cryptography market. The technology can be expensive, companies may lack awareness or may not the experts who can operate and execute the Quantum cryptography techniques in an organisation which can hammer the global quantum cryptography market growth.

There is a growing demand for security solutions for the data and need for integration solutions challenges showing an uptrend for the global quantum cryptography market.

The global quantum cryptography market is categorized into several segmentation including components, services, application and region. Based on the components, the global quantum cryptography market is divided into solutions and services.

Based on the services, the global quantum cryptography market is classified into Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance, and Consulting and Advisory. On the basis of types of applications, the global quantum cryptography market is segregated into Application Security, Network Security, and Database Encryption.

On the basis of the industry, the global quantum cryptography market is divided into Health care, Automotive, IT, Telecom and other more. Looping on to the regional overview, the global quantum cryptography market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia.

Leading players of the global quantum cryptography market includes QuantumCTek, ISARA, QuNu Labs, HP, ID Quantique, Quantum Xchange, Crypta Labs, Mitsubishi Electric, IBM, NuCrypt, Qasky and more others.

