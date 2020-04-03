2020 ALK Tests Market interpreted by a new report

The ALK Tests Market Report Provides detailed knowledge of upcoming market trends and current conditions in the global market. This report covers the past, present and forecast period for the long-term and collective examination.

The ALK Tests Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level.

Top Companies covered: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics International Ltd), Agilent Technologies Inc, Danaher Corp, Biocare Medical LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Cancer Diagnostics Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Merck Group, Oxford Gene Technology Ltd, ZytoVision GmbH, Qiagen NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Takara Bio Inc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Illumina Inc, New England Biolabs Inc, EntroGen, Inc, Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd, Panagene Inc and Others.

Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.

ALK Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model is built to visualize quantitative market trends within In Vitro Diagnostics therapeutic area. Globally, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in men and the third most common cancer in women.

There are two main types of lung cancer; small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with NSCLC accounting for approximately 80-90% of all lung cancer cases.

The 5-year survival rate for patients with stage IV disease is less than 5% as majority of patients present with advanced or metastatic disease at diagnosis. ALK is a member of the receptor tyrosine kinase family and a major factor in regulating cellular proliferation and differentiation.

ALK gene rearrangements account for 5-6% of NSCLC cases and these patients are eligible for ALK Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) therapy. Management of ALK-mutated NSCLC is a major global issue, particularly in regions with high prevalence.

Current clinical guidelines now advocate ALK mutation testing for patients with advanced NSCLC. With rising lung cancer prevalence, increasing popularity of targeted therapies and the wide availability of genetic testing, the volume of the ALK tests is set to increase in the forecast period.

Each of the covered 39 countrys color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).

Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

