Embedded FPGA Market 2020 details the product developments, future predictions and industry runners

Embedded FPGA Market Overview 2027

eFPGAs are renovating the chip design process and have changed the way the data centers are maintained. These chips enable the transferal of critical tasks from software onto hardware for power saving, which is crucial for the power-sensitive applications.

eFPGAs offer flexibility of hardware and security for custom hardwired circuits. Also, eFPGA enables the customization of SoCs post production at low cost and without the need to remanufacture the chips.

eFPGA provides essential enhancements in bandwidth, signal delays, latency, power, and cost over FPGAs. Furthermore, it also takes up a less silicon die area.

The global embedded FPGA market was valued at $3,026 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $8,981 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2018 to 2024.

Download Sample Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4639

An eFPGA enables the incorporation of a complete FPGA in the SoC or any IC without other typical FPGA components including the surrounding ring of GPIO, PHYs, and SERDES.

With the implementation of an eFPGA, the functions of hardware accelerations are brought on a chip. On the other hand, in a standalone FPGA, with off-chip implementation, these functions may be unable to meet the power and performance requirement.

In the standalone FPGAs, the programmable I/O circuitry accounts for almost half of the total power consumed. However, in an eFPGA, it is directly connected to the wire of the SoC, which eliminates the large programmable I/O buffers.

Furthermore, an eFPGA can be sized as per user requirements and the process technology can be tuned for trading off performance v/s power.

Embedded FPGAs are increasingly prospering into networking/data centers as well as wireless base stations and other applications. For instance, recently, Harvard University had announced the integration of eFPGA into its deep learning chip.

With this integration, the deep learning algorithms can evolve in real time.

For Enquiry: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/-enquiry/4639

Factors such as low power requirement and reduced system cost drive the demand for embedded FPGA. The adoption of eFPGA in high-end applications is expected to be opportunistic for the market.

However, designing complexities is expected to hamper the market growth.

Industry Boosting Factors:

♦ Low power requirement

♦ Reduced system cost

♦ Adoption in high-end applications

The report features a competitive scenario of the global embedded FPGA market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players operating in the global embedded FPGA market include Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Incorporation, Broadcom Limited, Quick Logic Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Xilinx Inc., Microchip Technology, and Cypress Semiconductor.

These players have adopted competitive strategies, such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.