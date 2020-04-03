Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market “estimated to reach US$ 1583 million by 2025” in new research

The Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 753 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,583 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 145 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with 67 tables and 47 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies profiled in the Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market:

Koh Young (South Korea)

Test Research Inc. (Taiwan)

Omron (Japan)

Viscom (Germany)

Saki (Japan)

Nordson (US)

Daiichi Jitsugyo (Germany)

KLA (US)

Camtek (Israel)

CyberOptics (US)

Goepel Electronic (Germany)

Mirtec (US)

Inline AOI systems offer a higher rate of PCB inspection, which is ideal for electronics manufacturing companies involved in high volume production. Hence, most large manufacturing companies install multiple inline AOI systems in their production lines to speed up the inspection process.

The consumer electronics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall automated optical inspection (AOI) system market during the forecast period. The miniaturization of electronic gadgets has further increased the complexity of internal circuits and components.

To efficiently inspect complex PCBs of small and compact consumer electronic devices, manufacturers are increasingly using advanced AOI systems to offer high-quality products to customers.

APAC is the leading region for the global PCB production market, with countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea. The increase in the high-volume manufacturing of PCBs creates a demand for AOI systems with faster inspection speed.

Break-up of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation – C-level – 45%, Director-level – 35%, and Manager-level – 20%

By Region – North America - 30%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 35%, RoW – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market:

1 overview

2 market share analysis for aoi system manufacturers

3 competitive leadership mapping

3.1 visionaries

3.2 dynamic differentiators

3.3 innovators

3.4 emerging companies

4 competitive situations and trends

4.1 product launches

4.2 contracts

4.3 agreements and partnerships

4.4 expansions

Report Coverage:

The global automated optical inspection (AOI) system market has been segmented into type, technology, industry, and geography.

The market, by type, has been segmented into2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems. The market, by technology, has been segmented into Inline AOI and Offline AOI.

Industries studied in the report include consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, medical devices, aerospace & defense, industrial electronics, and energy & power.