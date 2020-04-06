Needle-Free Injection Systems Market to collect hugh revenues growth and demand by 2025 according to a new research report

Global needle free diabetes management market is projected to reach $ 16,831.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during 2017 - 2025.

The global needle-free injection systems market will experience extensive growth in the coming years due to the rising demand for self-injection devices and emerging biological therapies. The vendors of these systems offer fillable and prefilled needle-free injectors in the market, of which prefilled needle-free injectors constitute the larger share.

The increasing demand for low-cost self-injection devices by patients and healthcare providers and rising focus on compliance with needle safety regulations to avoid needlestick injuries are some of the factors that have led to an increase in the use of prefilled needle-free injectors.

Report:

www.psmarketresearch.com/market-…ort-sample

Needle-free injection systems are generally penetrated via intramuscular, subcutaneous, and intradermal routes. These injectors find their application in oncology, insulin delivery, vaccine delivery, pain management, and others.

Needle-free injectors finds largest application in vaccine delivery, mainly because of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Insulin delivery application has also witnessed significant growth with the use of needle-free injection systems by the increasing patient base suffering from diabetes.

Report:

www.psmarketresearch.com/send-en…ems-market

The increasing demand and penetration of needle-free injection systems in emerging economies offer enormous growth opportunities to the players in the needle-free injection systems industry.

Since needle-free injection systems make the whole process of self-administration of drugs quite easy and convenient for the patients, transition from hospital care to home care settings has been seen in recent years. The shifting interest of consumers from hospital to home for their healthcare needs has been a key trend observed in the needle-free injection systems market.

Some of the key players in the needle-free injection systems industry include Endo International PLC, Antares Pharma Inc., Medical International Technology Inc., PharmaJet, Bioject Medical Technologies Inc., National Medical Products Inc., INJEX Pharma AG, Valeritas Holdings Inc., Crossject SA, PenJet Corporation, and European Pharma Group.

In March 2017, PharmaJet announced its partnership with Serum Institute of India to commercialize needle-free delivery of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine using the Stratis 0.5 mL needle-free injection system.