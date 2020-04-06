E-Bike Market to witness robust growth during 2020–2025 according to a new research report

The global e-bike market is projected to surpass $25.9 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2020–2025).

The major factors leading to the growth of the electric bike (e-bike) market are the increasing air pollution and respiratory disease prevalence, stringent government regulations and supportive policies, and worsening urban traffic congestion. Compared to $14.4 billion in 2019, the sale of such vehicles is expected to generate a revenue of $25.9 billion by 2025.

It is also being expected that the market will witness a CAGR of 10.3% during 2020–2025 (forecast period). E-bikes have an electric motor, therefore are pollution-free.

Report: www.psmarketresearch.com/market-…ort-sample

Based on ownership type, the e-bike market has been bifurcated into shared and personal, of which the personal bifurcation held the larger volume share, of more than 95.0%, in 2019. This is because shared mobility on bicycles is offered by only a few service providers, whereas e-bikes for personal use are provided by numerous companies.

The use of personal e-bicycles is especially high in Japan, China, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France, where people are rapidly adopting them for sports and transportation.

Additionally, countries are strongly encouraging the replacement of diesel and petrol vehicles with new-energy variants, such as those that run on electricity and therefore produce no operational emissions.

Among the numerous initiatives taken in this regard is the 25% (or about $1,119) subsidy granted by the Swedish government in 2018 for every e-bike, which resulted in a sale of 100,000 e-bikesin 2017–2018. Similarly, France offers a $259 financial assistance on every pedal-assist e-bike.

Report: www.psmarketresearch.com/send-en…ike-market

Around the world, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest e-bike market, by sales volume, as it accounts for the highest sale of low-speed electric vehicles (LSEV), which include bicycles. Among the regional countries, Japan, China, and Indonesia witness the highest adoption of such automobiles, owing to their extreme air pollution levels.

However, in terms of revenue, Europe held the largest share in 2019, as e-bikes are considerably more expensive here than in APAC. During the forecast period, the fastest progress, in terms of value as well as volume, would be experience by North America.

Hence, as the condition of the environment degrades further and governments encourage the use of light electric vehicles, especially for short distances, the demand for electric bicycles would also increase.