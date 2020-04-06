Smart Labels over a CAGR of more than 12% according to a new research report

Smart labels are product recognition slips that comprise advanced technologies than traditional bar code data. RFID tags, EAS (Electronic Article Surveillance) tags, and QR codes are the most common developments in smart labels. The smart labels are manufactured by the combination of three technologies including optical character recognition, radio code, and plain text.

- Advertising -

Report: www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contact…ample/1348

Based on their various application, smart labels can be categorized into printable labels, chip labels, and electronic labels. However, with the development of smart labels, they can be used to identify sour food in the refrigerator.

Many industries have already adopted this technology due to its ability to access the information instantly.

Key Market Players

Muehlbauer Holding Ag & Co.,Thinfilm Electronics,SATO Holdings,Zebra Technologies Corporation,Smartrac N.V.,Metra Blansko,Advantech U.S.,Alien Technology Inc.,Avery Dennison,CCL Industries Inc.,Graphic Label, Inc.,Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.,Others

Key Market Drivers and Restraints:

Smart labels improve inventory management

Report: www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/1348

Rising use of smart labels in various industries such as retail, logistics, and transportation in order to gain a high level of accuracy and productivity in business operation. Smart label adoption in the retail sector improves product and inventory management which in turn results in advanced data warehouse management.

Smart label adoption in the retail sector further optimizes the process and reduces labour cost by decreasing the number of handheld scanners. Further, increasing demand for safety measures against loss, shoplifting, theft, and counterfeiting around the world is anticipated to drive the global smart labels market growth over the forecasted period.

Increasing adoption of smart labels for the enhancement of product branding

The use of smart labels in the packaging industry has created a significant opportunity for marketers in the near future.