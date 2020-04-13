Research Deliver Insight into Global ADAS Market 2020-2026 described in a new report

A new market study, titled “Global ADAS Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026”, has been featured on Marketandreport.com.
Scope of Report:
At 20.4% CAGR, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 133.41 billion USD by 2026, according to the analysis of MarketandReport.
The detailed market intelligence report on the Global ADAS Market Covers the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Global ADAS Market place for the forecast 2019-2026.
Get Sample Report @ www.marketandreport.com/sample_…arket-2386
Global ADAS market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue, Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Regional Analysis.
The Major Players are covered:
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Continental AG (Germany)
Intel (US)
Aptiv (UK)
Magna (Canada)
…
ADAS Market Segmentation:
By System
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Front Lights (AFL), Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS)/ Drowsiness Monitor System (DMS), Night Vision System (NVS), Intelligent Park Assist (IPA), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Pedestrian Detection System (PDS), Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Cross Traffic Alert (CTA), Road Sign Recognition (RSR), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDW), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
By Vehicle
Passenger Cars (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Buses, Trucks
By Component
LiDAR sensor, Radar sensor, Ultrasonic sensor, Camera unit, Infrared, Laser
By Electric Vehicle
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
By Offering
Hardware, Software
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
…
Recent developments
In May 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and HERE Technologies have successfully piloted a system which enables vehicles to automatically warn about upcoming road hazards with lane-level precision. This technology was successfully tested in US.
In April 2018, Robert Bosch developed a highway assist system to help drivers keep their vehicle in lane in order to mitigate accident. The new Bosch highway assist system is installed on the 2018 Maserati Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte.
View Detailed Report @ www.marketandreport.com/report?…arket-2386
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Forecast Model
3 Market Overview
3.1 ADAS Introduction
3.2 Market Analysis by Type
3.3 Market Analysis by Applications
3.4 Market Analysis by Regions
3.5 Market Dynamics
4 Manufacturers Profiles
4.1 Robert Bosch
4.2 ZF Friedrichshafen
4.3 Continental
4.4 Aptiv
4.5 Intel
4.6 Denso
4.7 Hyundai Mobis
4.8 Valeo
4.9 Magna
4.10 Samsung
4.11 Nvidia
4.12 Hella
…Continued
View Detailed Report @ www.marketandreport.com/report?…arket-2386
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: Market and Report provides B2B and B2C research on 20,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
For more information:Make an Inquiry about this report HERE!
- www.marketandreport.com
- www.marketandreport.com/sample_…arket-2386
- www.marketandreport.com/report?…arket-2386