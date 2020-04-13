Research Deliver Insight into Global ADAS Market 2020-2026 described in a new report

A new market study, titled “Global ADAS Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026”, has been featured on Marketandreport.com.

Scope of Report:

At 20.4% CAGR, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 133.41 billion USD by 2026, according to the analysis of MarketandReport.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Global ADAS Market Covers the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Global ADAS Market place for the forecast 2019-2026.

Global ADAS market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue, Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Regional Analysis.

The Major Players are covered:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Intel (US)

Aptiv (UK)

Magna (Canada)

…

ADAS Market Segmentation:

By System

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Front Lights (AFL), Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS)/ Drowsiness Monitor System (DMS), Night Vision System (NVS), Intelligent Park Assist (IPA), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Pedestrian Detection System (PDS), Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Cross Traffic Alert (CTA), Road Sign Recognition (RSR), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDW), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

By Vehicle

Passenger Cars (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Buses, Trucks

By Component

LiDAR sensor, Radar sensor, Ultrasonic sensor, Camera unit, Infrared, Laser

By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Offering

Hardware, Software

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

…

Recent developments

In May 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and HERE Technologies have successfully piloted a system which enables vehicles to automatically warn about upcoming road hazards with lane-level precision. This technology was successfully tested in US.

In April 2018, Robert Bosch developed a highway assist system to help drivers keep their vehicle in lane in order to mitigate accident. The new Bosch highway assist system is installed on the 2018 Maserati Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Overview

3.1 ADAS Introduction

3.2 Market Analysis by Type

3.3 Market Analysis by Applications

3.4 Market Analysis by Regions

3.5 Market Dynamics

4 Manufacturers Profiles

4.1 Robert Bosch

4.2 ZF Friedrichshafen

4.3 Continental

4.4 Aptiv

4.5 Intel

4.6 Denso

4.7 Hyundai Mobis

4.8 Valeo

4.9 Magna

4.10 Samsung

4.11 Nvidia

4.12 Hella

…Continued

