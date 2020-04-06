Oil Condition Monitoring Market interpreted by a new report

The Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market size is estimated to grow from USD 779 Million in 2020 to USD 1,175 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.5%. This report spread across 144 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 65 tables and 47 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Major Vendors profiled in the Oil Condition Monitoring Market:

Parker Hannifin (US)

Chevron (US)

General Electric (US)

Shell (Netherlands)

Bureau Verit as (France)

BP (UK)

Eaton (Ireland)

Intertek Group (UK)

SGS (Switzerland)

Total (France)

Turbines have witnessed an increasing demand for lubrication requirements. The goal of an effective turbine oil analysis program is to maximize the reliability and availability of machinery while minimizing maintenance costs associated with oil change-outs, labor, repairs, and downtime.

The turbine oil condition monitoring helps in the detection of turbine oil’s physical and chemical properties degradation, contamination, particles, metals, and water.

The transportation industry includes automobiles, aerospace, marine, heavy vehicles, and locomotive engines. In the transportation industry, time plays a crucial role, and any unplanned asset breakdown can profoundly impact the business.

The oil condition monitoring in the transportation industry helps organizations to manage vehicle component wear and failure better.

“Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing oil condition monitoring market during the forecast period.”

APAC has several growing oil & gas activities and approved projects for the production of commercial aircraft, which is expected to lead the manufacturing of in-house large passenger planes. Countries such as China, India, and Japan in the region have upcoming investments from automotive manufacturers.

The growth in the automotive industry is expected to boost the oil condition monitoring market in APAC.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 = 25%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 40%

By Designation – C-Level = 33%, Director Level = 48%, and Manager Level = 19%

By Region – North America= 20%, APAC= 35%, Europe= 25%, South America = 12%and Middle East & Africa= 8%

Research Coverage:

The global oil condition monitoring market is segmented into the product type, sampling type, industry, and region. The market based on product type is segmented into turbines, compressors, engines, gear systems, and hydraulic systems.

Based on the sampling type, the market is segmented into on-site and off-site sampling. The market based on the industry is segmented into transportation, industrial, oil & gas, power, and mining.