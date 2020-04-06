Steel Rebar Market worth USD 246.3 billion by 2025 investigated in the latest research

The Global Steel Rebar Market size is estimated to be USD 198.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 246.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025.This report spread across 120 pages, profiling 19 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Study Papers of Steel Rebar Market @ www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=1007888

Top Companies profiled in the Steel Rebar Market:

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

Gerdau S.A (Brazil)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

Posco SS Vina Co. Ltd (Vietnam)

Steel Authority of India Limited (India)

Tata Steel Ltd. (India)

Essar Steel (India)

Mechel PAO (Russia)

Nucor Corporation (U.S.)

Sohar Steel LLC (Oman)

Celsa Steel UK (U.K.)

Ansteel Group (China)

Hyundai Steel (South Korea)

Increasing consumption of steel rebar in infrastructure, housing, and industrial segments is driving the steel rebar market. The growing construction industry and construction projects are also fueling the growth of the steel rebar industry.

However, global steel overcapacity and overproduction of steel rebar has led to an increase in steel dumping incidents. This, in turn, has resulted in several countries imposing anti-dumping duties on imports.

Access full report with all information @ www.reportsnreports.com/purchas…me=1007888

Modernization and maintenance of infrastructure projects have led to the growth of the infrastructure segment. Increasing investments in new infrastructure projects and maintenance of existing projects are contributing towards the steel rebar infrastructure market growth.

The infrastructure segment accounted for the majority of the market share in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing during the projected period.

“Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global steel rebar industry during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific accounted for the majority of the global steel rebar market share in 2019, followed by the Middle East & Africa and Europe.

China is one of the major producers and consumers of steel rebar in the Asia Pacific region. The rapidly growing construction industry in countries such as China and India has fueled the growth of the steel rebar industry.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 20 %, Tier 2 –45 %, and Tier 3 – 35 %

By Designation – C-Level – 20 %, Director Level – 25 %, and Others – 55 %

By Region –Europe- 50 %, North America – 20 %, Asia Pacific– 15 %, Latin America- 10 %, Middle East & Africa – 5 %

Enquire More @ www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=1007888

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on various types of construction equipment on a rental basis offered by top players operating in the steel rebar market.

: Comprehensive information on various types of construction equipment on a rental basis offered by top players operating in the steel rebar market. Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights into upcoming steel rebar based on type & weight lifting capacity, R&D activities, and new applications in various end-use industries in the steel rebar market.

: Detailed insights into upcoming steel rebar based on type & weight lifting capacity, R&D activities, and new applications in various end-use industries in the steel rebar market. Market Development : Comprehensive information about the lucrative and emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for steel rebar across different regions.

: Comprehensive information about the lucrative and emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for steel rebar across different regions. Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the steel rebar market.

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the steel rebar market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and fleet capabilities of leading players in the steel rebar market.