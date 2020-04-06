UK Electricals Market scrutinized in the new analysis

The Report Provides detailed knowledge of upcoming market trends and current conditions in the global market. This report covers the past, present and forecast period for the long-term and collective examination.
"UK Electricals Market"report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the electricals market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook.
The report focuses on 13 key sub-categories: major kitchen appliances, small kitchen appliances, small domestic appliances, personal care electricals, televisions, games consoles, optical equipment, set top boxes, home audio equipment, portable audio equipment, visual players, computers & tablets and phones & software. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers.
Overall the electricals market is set to experience a stronger year in 2018, boosted by an influx of shoppers buying new televisions to watch the FIFA World Cup in June and also strong sales in the home audio market driven by smart speakers. GlobalData forecasts that growth for the electricals sector over the next five years will be slightly stronger than historical rates, growing 7.6% between 2018 and 2023, versus 7.4% growth between 2013 and 2017.
Using our five year forecasts to 2023, learn which subcategories in the electricals market will be the fastest performing to enable focus and investment in these winning product areas, Understand how drivers of electricals purchases, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential, Use our in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by market leader Dixons Carphone in order to understand how to steal its shoppers and market share, Discover which segments of the market are forecast to prosper out to 2023, and understand which retailers are best placed to take advantage, Utilise our online forecasts to 2023 to consider how to exploit online potential and decide which age groups to target via the channel.
Scope of UK Electricals Market Report:
With the proportion of private home owners remaining significantly below historical rates retailers must adapt their offers to cater for changing requirements in the electricals market. For instance, landlords are more likely to require durable appliances that are reliable but still offer good value, rather than looking for stylish appliances or products offering state-of-the-art technology., A greater number of major players are offering shoppers the opportunity to purchase electrical goods on credit.
In the current climate of economic instability and high inflation, less affluent shoppers are increasingly using these services to afford big-ticket electrical products., Dixons Carphone is set to reap the benefits from Maplin's exit from the market as its consumers are most likely to shop at Dixons, aided by its large store estate.
Table of contents for UK Electricals Market:
THE HOT ISSUES
Market drivers and inhibitors in electricals
Main issues in electricals:
Safer appliances are a key concern for consumers
Changing dynamics in the housing market impacts demand
Finance offers are the future of electricals
Maplin collapses into administration, leaving 1.3ppts of share up for grabs
Strategies for success
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
Headlines
The sector at a glance
Overall sector size
Overall sector growth
Category growth in electricals
Category dynamics: small domestic appliances
Category dynamics: small kitchen appliances
Category dynamics: major kitchen appliances
Category dynamics: personal care electricals
Category dynamics: optical equipment
Category dynamics: visual players
Category dynamics: home audio equipment
Category dynamics: TV set top boxes
Category dynamics: portable audio equipment
Category dynamics: televisions
Category dynamics: games consoles
Category dynamics: computers & tablets
Category dynamics: phone & software
Online penetration for the electricals sector
Online size market and annual growth rates
Online vs. offline electricals annual growth rates
Spend per head
WHERE PEOPLE BUY
Headlines
Channels of distribution
Market shares of the top 10 players
Anticipated changes in share, forward view to 2019
Five year view of market shares 2013-2018e
Top 10 most visited retailers
Top 10 most shopped retailers
Retailer profiles
Dixons Carphone
Apple
Amazon
Argos
John Lewis
Shop Direct
Buyitdirect
Flubit
Wish.com
Competitor overlaps
HOW & WHY PEOPLE SHOP
Headlines
Who shops and where they are located
Subsectors purchased
Profile of electricals shoppers
Channels used by consumers
Channels used by consumers, split by demgographic
Fulfilment methods used by consumers
Frequency of shopping
What's important when purchasing electricals
METHODOLOGY
Subsectors included
Market sizing
And more...
