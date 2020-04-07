China Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic described in a new market report

The Report Provides detailed knowledge of upcoming market trends and current conditions in the global market. This report covers the past, present and forecast period for the long-term and collective examination.
The COVID -19 HOT TOPIC: Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic report looks at the success of livestreaming in China and how it adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also looks at how brands in the West are utilising livestreaming, and how this can further evolve to offset lost sales due to temporary store closures during the pandemic.
Scope of this Report-
– There are several categories that have not yet adopted livestreaming.
– Retailers are using livestreaming to promote products while engaging viewers in activities.
– Retailers must learn from the livestreaming market in China.
Reasons to Access this Report-
– Use our research to understand how retailers are using livestreaming, and how this can be adapted for different categories.
– Understand the benefits of livestreaming for retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
– Recognise the potential for development of livestreaming, and how it can benefit retailers past the pandemic.
Table of Contents in this Report-
INTRODUCTION
SUMMARY
EXAMPLES
Livestreaming in China
Fitness livestreaming
Cosmetics livestreaming
Livestreaming opportunities
METHODOLOGY
Technical details
