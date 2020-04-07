Retailers Response to COVID-19 report just published

The Report Provides detailed knowledge of upcoming market trends and current conditions in the global market. This report covers the past, present and forecast period for the long-term and collective examination.

The COVID -19 HOT TOPIC: Retailers’ response to COVID-19 report looks at how retailers have adjusted their operations in reaction to the pandemic. We look at the key themes including limited purchases of certain items, store closures and looking after staff.

Report: www.marketreportsonline.com/contact…ame=801342

Scope of this Report-

– Grocers have responded admirably, acting quickly to introduce new measures when their products are in high demand.

– Many non-food retailers closed stores in advance of the government lockdown to protect the health of their staff and encourage social distancing.

Reasons to Access this Report-

– Use our research to understand how retailers are responding to the coronavirus crisis and what their priorities are.

– Understand how grocers are responding and improving their brand image by supporting their staff and vulnerable people.

– Understand how non-food retailers are stepping up to help at a time when demand for their products has fallen.

Table of Contents in this Report-

INTRODUCTION

SUMMARY OF RETAILERS’ RESPONSE TO COVID-19

KEY THEMES IN RETAILERS’ ACTIONS

Limiting bulk buying

Creating temporary jobs and adapting roles

Supporting staff

Supporting the vulnerable and wider community

Harnessing production capacity

Store closures

METHODOLOGY

Technical details