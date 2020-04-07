Charcoal Market has an outstangind growth in the coming years globally according to a new research report

In 2018, the charcoal market generated $5,882.8 million and is predicted to reach $6,566.5 million in 2024, advancing at a 1.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

The global charcoal market is growing due to the rising demand for charcoal in water treatment plants and rising usage of charcoal for recreational cooking. A porous black solid obtained as a residue on heating wood or any other organic material in the absence of oxygen is called charcoal.

It is the amorphous form of carbon and has a higher calorific value and lower ignition temperature than wood.

When application is taken into consideration, the charcoal market is divided into barbecue, filtration, metallurgical fuel, industrial, and others (which include pharmaceutical, automotive, medical, horticulture, and arts). Among these, the barbecue division dominated the market during the historical period and is predicted to retain its position during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

This is because charcoal is widely being used for cooking food in barbecues to enhance the flavor of food. During the forecast period, the filtration division is expected to advance at the fastest CAGR, in terms of volume.

The surging use of charcoal in recreational cooking, primarily for barbecue and grilling applications, is a key driving factor of the charcoal market. The rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and changing food preferences of people are leading to the increased consumption of grilled and barbecued food, which, in turn, is driving the demand for charcoal as it is used as a coking fuel for these applications.

Grilled food is generally low in fat as the excess oil drips off the grates during the cooking process.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the charcoal market is the rising requirement for charcoal in water treatment plants. Swift industrialization has resulted in an increased amount of pollutants in water.

In addition to this, the demand for clean and fresh water is surging around the world, which is why managing wastewater through treatment plants has become incredibly important. Because of this, the usage of Japanese white charcoal for water purification is growing since it eliminates chemicals from water and further enriches it with natural minerals.

Geographical Analysis of Global Charcoal Market

Globally, Latin America was the largest charcoal market during the historical period (2014-18). The market growth in the region is driven by industrialization, increasing cement production, and growth in the food industry, mainly propelled by the surging popularity of barbecued food.

Considering the future industry scenario, Brazil is expected to lead the LATAM market, generating revenue of nearly $2.0 billion in 2024, owing to an increase in the production of steel, iron, and several other metals.

Competitive Landscape of Global Charcoal Market

The global charcoal market is highly fragmented in nature. Kingsford Products Company LLC is a major player in the market, offering a variety of charcoal products, including lump charcoal and charcoal briquettes.

Gryfskand Sp. z o.o., Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Sagar Charcoal Depot, Bricapar S.A.E, and Duraflame Inc. are other important players operating in the market.