Global Urban Air Mobility Market is expected to grow with high CAGR 26.19% during fy 2023-35 according to a new research report

According to BIS Research analysis, the global urban air mobility market is expected to generate $5.32 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% during 2023-2035.

The global urban air mobility market is expected to report revenue of $5.32billion in 2023 and is estimated to cross $86.83 billion by 2035, at a growth rate of 26.19% during the forecast period, 2023-2035. The increasing demand for urban air mobility is due to the increasing need for alternate transport and increasing use of UAVs in commercial and civil applications.

The demand for new hybrid design concepts is increasing mainly due to the combining benefits of rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft. The introduction of new products in the market and ongoing research and development activities are likely to propel the demand for VTOL aircraft during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered

What are the expected major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the global urban air mobility market during the forecast period, 2023-2035?

What are the expected major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global urban air mobility market?

Who are the key players in the global urban air mobility market, and what are their competitive benchmarking?

What is the expected revenue to be generated by the global urban air mobility market by segments (aircraft type, operations, use case, and travel range) in 2023, and what are the estimates by 2035?