New study: Adhesive Tapes Market worth US$ 79.9 billion by 2025

The Adhesive Tapes Market size is projected to grow from US$ 60.4 Billion in 2020 to US$ 79.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2025.This report spread across 213 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 147 tables and 62 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Major Vendors profiled in the Artificial Lift Market:

3M Company (US)

tesa SE (Germany)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Lintec Corporation (Japan)

Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Lohmann GmbH (Germany)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Scapa Group PLC (Canada)

Rogers Corporation (US)

Based on resin, the acrylic segment accounted for the largest share of the adhesive tapes market in 2019.Acrylic adhesive tapes are firm and durable as compared to rubber and silicone tapes. Properties of acrylics include fast curing time; excellent resistance to oxidation, temperature, and UV radiation; color stability; anti-aging; good balance of adhesion and cohesion; excellent water resistance; and high peel, tack, and shear strength.

The water-based technology segment is projected to lead the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period, in terms of volume. The demand for water-based adhesive tapes across various end-use industries is increasing, as water-based technology is environment-friendly and does not emit VOCs during formulation.

The adhesive tapes market in the healthcare industry is growing with the aging population, demand for surgeries and wound dressings, awareness of hygiene products, transdermal drug delivery, and many others. These tapes have wide acceptability due to their low cost and easy availability, as compared to traditional medical procedures.The global hygiene market is expanding with innovative products that are thinner, more breathable, and more absorbent.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10%

By Designation: C Level – 40%, Director Level – 50%, and Others – 10%

By Region: North America – 32%, Europe – 21%, APAC – 32%, South America – 5%, and Middle East & Africa – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Adhesive Tapes Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 New Product Development & Launch

6.2 Merger & Acquisition

7 Investment & Expansion

Research Coverage:

The study covers the adhesive tapes market across segments. It aims at estimating the size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on resin type, backing material, technology, category, end-use industry, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.