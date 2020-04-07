Esophagoscopes and Gastroscopes Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

The Report Provides detailed knowledge of upcoming market trends and current conditions in the global market. This report covers the past, present and forecast period for the long-term and collective examination.

Top Companies covered in this report are Olympus Corp, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hoya Corp, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co KG, Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co Ltd.

Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.

Esophagoscope is an endoscope which is inserted through the mouth, or more rarely, through the nares, and into the esophagus. The procedure allows visualization of the esophageal mucosa from the upper esophageal sphincter all the way to the esophageal gastric junction or EG junction.

Gastroscopes are also known as Esophagogastroduodenoscopes (EGD)/Oesophagogastroduodenoscopes (OEGD). These are forward-viewing endoscopes with insertion tubes designed primarily for visualization of esophagus, stomach and duodenum.

Esophagoscopes and Gastroscopes are used in a variety of diagnostic & therapeutic procedures associated with the upper gastrointestinal tract. Diagnostic procedures includes detection of peptic ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), coeliac disaese, Barrett's oesophagus, portal hypotension, stomach cancer and oesophageal cancer.

Various surveilliance and screening studies such as esophageal varices are easily carried out through esophagoscopes. These scopes are also used in the evaluation and management of diseased conditions such as dysphagia, odynophagia, foreign object impact.

Therapeutic interventional gastroscopy includes procedures for acute as well as chronic diseases in the gastrointestinal tract.

Each of the covered 39 countrys color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).

Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

