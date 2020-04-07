Video Conferencing Endpoint Market research report just published

Emerging Cloud-based video Conferencing Applications Underpins Remunerative Prospects in Global Video Conferencing Endpoint Market

Videoconferencing end point market is expected to remain significantly rewarding owing to prominent adoption rates in business communication across enterprises. A stark paradigm shift from conventional audio-based interactions and frequent on-site visits have led to surged adoption of video conferencing across businesses.

As businesses across industries are actively investing in geographical expansions and cross border trade, it becomes optimally vital to invest in frequent client interactions. Factors such as these are poised to favor optimistic growth ratios in global video conferencing endpoint market.

To scout for ongoing market developments in terms of milestones and trends, Adroit Market Research (AMR) has entailed a new business intelligence report titled, ‘Global Video Conferencing Endpoint Market by Solution Type, Application and Region, Forecast 2018-25’ to gauge current growth trajectory and novel opportunities.

Driven by stupendous end-user applications across industries such as military, government, healthcare, finances, manufacturing, energy, and education amongst other is likely to retain growth potential in global video conferencing endpoint market. In present times, backed by ubiquitous adoption and associated advantages such as affordable high speed internet connectivity, besides technological innovations are estimated to keep growth trends rewarding in the coming years.

To enable functionally agile IT solutions, enterprises are gradually taking the massive leap towards cloud based video conferencing end-points to limit maintenance commitments.

Cloud-based video conferencing aids in having cost efficient corporate communication. Business communication need to be strikingly agile and secure to reflect cost efficiency.

Hence, cloud based video conferencing is the next logical evolution in corporate communication. This has been propelling entry of high end disruptions as well as onset of aspiring players eying stability and sustainable revenue flow in global video conferencing endpoint market.

End user preferences for high end video conferencing has initiated quick adoption of cloud-based videoconferencing endpoint market. Besides established market veterans videoconferencing endpoint market is anticipated to remain amply flourishing with disruptive innovations from startups.

Commercial business developments in terms of collaborative agreements and acquisitions are anticipated to remain staple business strategies. In this line, enterprise service provider Highfive and Octa are entering into novel partnership agreement to offer clients with high end desktop and web based videoconferencing services.

The deal is likely to benefit clients of both the companies allowing them to reap mutual benefits.

Further in cloud based video conferencing services, Pexip has affirmed its investments in cloud based video conferencing services in its bid to aid Microsoft's endeavors in affordable and convenient cloud based videoconferencing services.

Russia based video conferencing software market veteran, TrueConf offers competent videoconferencing services compatible with meeting rooms, mobile devices and workplaces as well as on mobile devices. In a recent development, the company has doled out customized video conferencing apps for iOS.

TrueConf's recent development is anticipated to aid services of multiple end-use segment such as insurance, telcos, telemedicine, and the like. These developments are poised to ensure rapid growth and development in global videoconferencing endpoint market.

Mobile based highly customized videoconferencing apps are intended to help corporate videoconferencing solutions.

This elaborate research report on global video conferencing endpoint market lends veritable insights on market developments besides equipping report readers with feasible understanding on opportunity assessment as well as entry point barrier analysis that aid market participants in global video conferencing endpoint market to gauge presiding market conditions in order to encourage remunerative business decisions that fetch sustainable revenue pools amidst staggering competition in global video conferencing endpoint market.

Some of the key market players investigated in the research paper include Cisco, Avaya, Polycom, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lifesize, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Tely Labs, Inc., Yealink Inc., Vidyo, Inc., Kedacom and others.

Key segments of the global video conferencing endpoint market

Solution Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Standard Centric

Multi Codec Appliance

Single Codec Appliance

Executive Appliance

Service Attached (Hardware)

Single Codec Appliance

Reference Design Kits and

Do It Yourself (DIY)

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Education

Consulting

Government

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Healthcare

Energy/Utilities

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia Pacific

Korea

China

India

Japan

Southeast Asia

Rest of the World

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Research approach

Scope, definition, and assumptions

Data sources

Market Outlook

Introduction

Key trends

Market drivers

Market restraints

Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis

Value chain analysis

Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Overview, By Solution Type

Global video conferencing endpoint market share, by solution type , 2017 & 2025

Standard-centric

Market size and projections, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Multi-codec appliance

Market size and projections, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Single-codec appliance

Market size and projections, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Executive appliance

