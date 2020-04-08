Rising Product Demand due to Urbanization Driving Cinnamaldehyde Market investigated in the latest research

In 2016, the global cinnamaldehyde market generated a revenue of $183.7 million and is predicted to advance at a 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2022).

The global cinnamaldehyde market is witnessing growth due to the low toxicity of cinnamaldehyde, urbanization resulting in the rising demand for cinnamaldehyde in emerging economies, increasing demand for personal & home care products in developed and developing nations, and changing demographics and income trends in developing countries. An organic compound which provides the taste and smell of cinnamon spice is referred to as cinnamaldehyde.

When source is taken into consideration, the cinnamaldehyde market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. Between these two, the synthetic category dominated the market during 2013–2016 and is projected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period as well, in terms of volume, as synthetic cinnamaldehyde is more economical than natural cinnamaldehyde.

In terms of application, the market is divided into odor agent, flavoring agent, and others. Among these, the odor agent division held the largest volume share of the market during the historical period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) accounted for the largest share of the cinnamaldehyde market during the historical period and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well, in terms of volume. The reason for this is the surging population in emerging economies, including China and India, which is creating increasing requirement for personal care and cosmetic products.

China accounted for the largest share of the regional market during the historical period and is further projected to retain its position during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

Some of the key players operating in the cinnamaldehyde industry are Mubychem Group, Lanxess AG, Payan Berthand S.A, Emerald Kalama Chemical, LLC, Jayshree Aromatics Pvt. Ltd., Kao Global Chemicals, Finoric LLC, ABI Chem, Yingcheng Wuhan Organic Materials Co., Ltd., and Haihang Industry Co.

Ltd.