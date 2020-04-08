Coding and Marking Systems Market to witness growth due to rising incidents of counterfeiting edited by leading research firm

From valuing $3,358.0 million in 2017, the global coding and marking systems market is predicted to grow to $5,012.6 million by 2023, registering a 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The parameters responsible for the global coding and marking systems market growth are the growing demand for these systems in the automotive, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage industries.Coding and marking systems are used for mentioning product-related information, such as the expiry and manufacturing dates, batch number, price, nutritional information, and other related information.

On the basis of technology, the categories of the coding and marking systems market are laser coding & marking, print & apply labelers, drop on demand, thermal ink jet, thermal transfer overprinting, and continuous inkjet, and others. In the historical period (2013–2017), the highest revenue in the market was generated by the category of continuous inkjet technology.This technology gives the best printing output on flat and curved surfaces, such as aerospace and automotive components, bottles, and packages.

In the forecast period, the fastest growth would be exhibited by thermal transfer overprinting.

The coding and marking systems market is observing the trend of the use of environment-friendly coding technologies. Solvents, such as volatile organic compounds and methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) are hazardous to the environment and human health, therefore many environment protection agencies, such as the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals committee have designed regulations for printing materials used in these systems.

Additionally, companies are also focusing on the development of low-odor printing inks, which can be used for printing purposes on the packaging of food products, such as tobacco and bread and pastry.

One of the major driving factors of the coding and marking systems market is the rising demand for printing solutions from the automotive industry.

Thousands of components are required for manufacturing a vehicle; each of the components should be error-free. Even with all the precaution and testing, some components may be defected during different stages of the pipeline.

Therefore, to correctly identify the stage, the component is allotted a new code for easy tracking throughout the process. Further, many automotive components are being counterfeited; to avoid that, these systems are being used for the printing of an identification code or symbol on components.