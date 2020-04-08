FPGA Market investigated in the latest research

The Global FPGA Market size is projected to grow from US$ 5.9 Billion in 2020 to US$ 8.6 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 181 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 82 tables and 47 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies Profiled in the FPGA Market:

Xilinx, Inc. (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Microchip Technology Inc. (US)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US)

QuickLogic Corporation (US)

Efinix, Inc. (US)

Flex Logic Technologies, Inc. (US)

GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. (China)

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US)

S2C, Inc. (US)

The electric segment is expected to be the largest market, by type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for highly accurate, fast, and precise, smart electric meters for dynamic pricing and increased billing transparency for consumers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific region.

In 2019, the less than 28 nm segment held the largest size of the FPGA market. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the less than 28 nm segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of FPGA with less than 28 nm node size owing to their low power consumption, as well as ease of remote system upgrading and reprogramming them. The adoption of 10 nm node size FPGA in high-end applications such as edge computing, 5G networking, data centers, and AI has also reinforced the growth of this segment of the market.

“The SRAM-based FPGA segment held the largest market share of the FPGA market in 2019.”

The SRAM segment is projected to account for the largest size of the FPGA industry from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the capability of SRAM-based FPGA to be easily programmed.

Moreover, the ability of SRAM-based FPGA to use the internal flash memory eliminates the requirement of external memory units.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 =45%, Tier 2 =35%, and Tier 3 =20%

By Designation: C-level Executives = 35%, Managers = 43%, and Others (sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) =22%

By Region: North America=33%, Europe=30%, APAC= 24%, and RoW=13%

Competitive Landscape of FPGA Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches And Developments

3.2 Partnerships, Contracts, And Collaborations

3.3 Acquisitions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

5 Strength Of Product Portfolio

6 Business Strategy Excellence

Reason to access this report:

This report segments the FPGA market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall size of the market, as well as its segments and sub segments.

The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report aims at helping stakeholders in obtaining an improved understanding of their competitors and gaining insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem of the market,as well as growth strategies such as product launches and developments, partnerships, contracts, collaborations, and acquisitions adopted by major market players.