Research details advancements in the Security Policy Management Market

The global security policy management market is expected to reach $2,647.1 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2019–2024).

The most prominent trend in the security policy management market is the usage of such solutions for the management of the security policies of the network. With companies swiftly moving over to the cloud, the requirement for such solutions is rising, and now companies want them customized.

For instance, AlgoSaaS, a solution for network security management, was launched by AlgoSec Inc. in 2018.

Report: www.psmarketresearch.com/market-…ort-sample

With it, users can identify and track the implementation of their enterprise applications, automate changes to their network policies, and study the vulnerabilities to security policies and the chances of cyber-attacks. The security policy management market is being driven by the increasing usage of such solutions by the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

hina dominated the APAC security policy management market in 2018, mainly because of the growing emphasis on the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and intense focus of banks on regulatory compliance. In July 2017, China released the Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan, which is aimed at making the country the world leader in AI by 2030, with the domestic industry valuing $150 billion.

Report: www.psmarketresearch.com/send-en…ent-market

As companies in the domain are rapidly adopting natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and cloud computing, IT teams are facing intense pressure to protect the companies from cyber-attacks, and at the same time, streamline the operations.

With security policy management, the potential impact of any modification in the policies can be pre-assessed, which aids in ensuring regulatory compliance, reducing risk, and keep operations running.