Distributed Control Systems Market size and trends by 2020 with DCS industry growth projections reported in the latest study

Asia-Pacific is the most lucrative market for DCS and leads in process automation & controls pertaining to service opportunities in greenfield projects paired with increasing manufacturing activities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific.

The global DCS market was valued at $16,843.6 million in 2014, and is projected to reach at $24,609.1 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2022.

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) is a decentralized control methodology that is used by various industry verticals to manage their operations. The control system is distributed throughout the operational network of an organization where each sub-system is managed by more than one controller.

It is a computerized control mechanism where all the controllers are connected through a network for communication and management.

Download Sample Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/337

The DCS industries is primarily driven by the increasing demand in the power and energy sectors, cost and time effectiveness, and the emergence of open source DCS solutions. However, slow industrial growth in developed economies, and relatively slow growth in the oil & gas industry are some of the restraints of the market.

The impact of these factors would be nominal due to the introduction of new techniques in distributed control systems.

The DCS market size is segmented on the basisof component type, industry vertical, and geography.

The segmentation under component type includes hardware, software, and services. Software interface constitute the highest market share among other component types due to increased use of DCS in cloud computing technology.

Nonetheless, DCS service is estimated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the growth in skid-mounted DCS technology.

The oil & gas industry is projected to dominate the market, pertaining to the increase in demand for oil, gas, petrochemical, and refined products paired with deregulation of energy markets. However, the food & beverage industry is expected to depict fastest growth, owing to the introduction of vision inspection systems used for bottling and packaging application for increased efficiency.

Asia-Pacific is expected be the largest market for DCS during the forecast period. LAMEA is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR on account of growth in South Africa and increase in rate of adoption in traditional industries in LAMEA such as metals, minerals, petrochemicals and chemicals.

Enquire : www.alliedmarketresearch.com/-enquiry/337

The leading players profiled in DCS market report are Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Metso Corporation, Schneider Electric SA, and Novatech Process Solutions LLC. These companies have adopted strategies such as partnerships, expansion, product launch, and research & development, to increase their DCS market share and expand their geographical presence.

For instance, Siemens entered into a global strategic partnership with BASELAYER Technology, LLC, a U.S. based manufacturer of infrastructure management software and software-defined modular data centers.