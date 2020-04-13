European Autonomous Car Market to witness 18.4% CAGR during 2023–2030 according to a new research report

The European fully autonomous car market is expected to reach up to four million units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.4% during the period 2023–2030.

The concern regarding road safety has only risen since the emergence of vehicles. Due to technological advancements, the vehicles kept becoming faster and more efficient, however, in the process towards making the fast-paced, the security and safety of people has somewhat been neglected across the globe, including Europe.

For example, the number of fatalities because of road traffic crashes were approximately 25,100 in 2018 in the European Union. However, this was a reduction of 21% as compared to 2010 and reduction of 1% as compared to 2017.

This decrease in the road casualties in Europe is due to their strict regulatory policies and adoption of safer, advanced technologies such as autonomous cars.

An autonomous car is capable of driving itself without any human intervention. While till now, fully autonomous cars have not been introduced in the market, vehicles with increased automated features are gaining traction quickly.

Europe has been as major consumer of autonomous cars.

As per a report by P&S Intelligence, the European autonomous car market is predicted to generate a revenue of $191.6 billion, progressing at a 18.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2023–2030). According to vehicle autonomy, there are two major types of vehicles, namely fully autonomous cars, level 4 and 5, and semi-autonomous car, level 1, 2, and 3.

Within the region, Germany has been witnessing the highest deployment of autonomous cars, which is attributed to the presence of key original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the country that are focusing on launching new models equipped with innovative automation levels. Several OEMs such as Tesla Inc., BMW, and Volkswagen AG are introducing new cars for public and commercial purposes.

These cars are equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features including smart park assist, blind spot detection, and anti-lock braking system, which enhance the safety of vehicles. Since such safety features enhance road safety, the European autonomous cars market is registering considerable growth.

Europe Autonomous Car Market Competitive Landscape

The European autonomous car market was dominated by three major OEMs, namely Volkswagen Group, PSA Group, and Renault Group, in 2018, who jointly accounted for over 50% of the market share. The recent trend in the market shows a significant number of collaborations and partnerships among the major OEMs.

For instance, in 2018, Fiat-Chrysler entered into a partnership with the BMW Group for receiving software and hardware assistance from them. The other major manufacturers operating in the European autonomous car market in Europe are Tesla Inc., Daimler AG, BMW Group, General Motors Company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Ford Motor Company, and Toyota Motor Corporation.