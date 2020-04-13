How will COVID-19 impact Cleanroom Technology Market described in a new market report

The Cleanroom Technology Market size is projected to grow from USD 7.9 billion by 2024 from USD 5.7 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2024.

According to the recent report “Cleanroom Technology Market by Product (HVAC, HEPA filters, air shower, apparel, gloves, vacuum systems, disinfectants), Construction (Drywall, Hardwall, Softwall), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Cleanroom Technology Market size is projected to grow from USD 7.9 billion by 2024 from USD 5.7 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2024.

Need for better asset management in hospitals, acceptance of asset management solutions in pharmaceutical industry, and decline in prices of RFID Tags are the factors driving the growth of the Cleanroom Technology market.

By product, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market

The consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing.

Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end-users.

This segment includes safety consumables and cleaning consumables.

In the cleanroom construction market, by type, the hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the higher demand for hardwall cleanrooms, as they are more design-flexible than standard and softwall cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for cleanroom technologies during the forecast period

The APAC market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing base of pharma companies in the country are some of the key factors driving the growth of the cleanroom technologies market in the APAC.

At a global level, companies such as Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ardmac (Ireland), Clean Air Products (US), Labconco Corporation (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Taikisha Ltd. (Japan), Exyte AG (Germany), COLANDIS GmbH (Germany), ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium), Clean Rooms International, Inc. (US), Bouygues Group (France), Terra Universal, Inc. (US), Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd (UK), Camfil (Sweden), OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH (Germany), Parteco Srl (Italy), and Airtech Japan, Ltd. (Japan).