Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market is projected to reach $6,336.4 million by 2029 according to a new research report

The Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market Report by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 19.44% during the forecast period, 2019-2029.

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research titled ‘Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market − Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2029’, the global human microbiome sequencing market is projected to reach $6,336.4 million by 2029 from $881.5 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 19.44% during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Report: bisresearch.com/industr…arket.html

Global human microbiome sequencing market is expected to be driven by the increasing emphasis on the microbiome’s potential for human health, decreasing cost of sequencing, and an increasing entry of legacy healthcare companies into microbiome sequencing. However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth, such as a lack of high-complexity testing centers, insufficient application-based research hindering market pull, and regulatory challenges for direct-to-consumer companies.

Report: bisresearch.com/request…e=download

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the long-term and short-term impacts of human microbiome sequencing on the human health continuum?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global human microbiome sequencing market?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for the global human microbiome sequencing market?