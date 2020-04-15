Corrugated Packaging Market projected to witness 3.7% CAGR during 2018–2023 scrutinized in the new analysis

The global corrugated packaging market was valued at $237.5 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $294.3 billion by 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The packaging industry is witnessing significant growth due to the rise in standard of living, primarily in India, China, and Brazil, which is leading to increased requirement for products such as food and beverages, electronics, and cosmetics. In addition to this, online shopping and delivery-on-demand services have also been registering growth since the past few years.

As the packaging of consumer products needs to be sturdy so that no damage is caused to the product while it is in transit, the requirement for corrugated packaging is increasing. Corrugated packaging is mostly preferred for shipping applications because it is more pressure-resistant and stronger than regular cardboard box packaging.

Corrugated packaging is made up of three different layers, namely an inside liner, an outside liner, and fluting that separates the liners and adds strength to the packaging.

Among the different regions, namely Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, and Rest of the World, the largest demand for corrugated packaging was created by the APAC region during 2013–2017 and the situation is going to be the same during the forecast period as well.

A key trend being observed in the corrugated packaging market is the recycling of corrugated packaging materials.

Conventionally, corrugated packaging was disposed after its use, which resulted in increased amount of accumulated waste in landfills. However, manufacturers have now started focusing on using advanced technologies that aid in recycling the corrugated packaging materials.

A fiber is produced when corrugated material is recycled, which can be utilized in the development of new corrugated packages. A primary advantage of recycling this material is that it helps in the reduction of cost of manufacturing new packages.

Globally, Asia-Pacific (APAC) was the largest corrugated packaging market, contributing more than 45.0% in 2017. The region is observed to be influenced largely by westernization, growing consumption of retail ready-to-eat food, thus, propelling the demand of corrugated packing.

The busy lifestyle of consumers and surging urbanization in developing countries have increased the consumption of durable and non-durable goods. Furthermore, booming sales of processed foods, especially in developing countries including India, China, and Indonesia, are attributing to the highest share of the market in APAC.

Some of the major players operating in the global corrugated packaging market are Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Georgia-Pacific Equity Holdings LLC, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation, Mondi Group, Packaging Corporation of America, and DS Smith PLC.