Laser Cutting Machines Market to be worth $5.7 billion by 2022 according to a new research report

Increase in need of automation in the manufacturing industry and growth of automotive and consumer electronics industry contribute to the increase in demand for laser cutting machines. Furthermore, introduction of new technologies for improving machines is anticipated to create ample opportunities for the growth of the laser cutting machines market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Laser Cutting Machines Market by Technology, Process, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022", the global laser cutting machines market is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2016 to 2022. In 2019, North America contributed a major market share, in terms of revenue.

Major Players

Key players profiled in the report include Coherent Incorporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, ALPHA Laser GmbH, Bystronic Incorporated, Epilog Laser Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Trumpf GMBH + Co. Kg, and Amada Miyachi Company, Ltd.

Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2264

Growth Drivers:

Increase in technological improvement in the machining technology forces the market to evolve. The difference in features of the laser cutting machines and its substitute affects the market growth. The number of players in the market is limited but the competition is high for the market share. Product launches with improving technologies and the geographical expansion are expected to increase the market competition.

To increase the efficiency and to make the process more user-friendly, the machine features undergo continuous improvements. These new features will be upgraded with time to compete in the market. The changes in requirements by the manufacturers further motivate the developers to bring out changes in the Laser Cutting Machines.

The increase in need for automation to keep up with the high requirements of the manufacturing industry affects the market. There is an estimated increase in the automation requirements with production of more sophisticated and precise components in the future. To remove the possibility of human error, human intervention in the manufacturing process needs to be reduced.

Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/2264

Based on technology, laser cutting machines market is segmented into solid state laser, gas laser, and semiconductor laser. Solid state laser was the highest revenue contributor and accounted for around 40% share of the overall market in 2019.

However, gas laser is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

Based on processes, laser cutting machines market is divided into fusion cutting, flame cutting, and sublimation cutting. Flame cutting segment constituted largest market share in 2019 however, fusion cutting segment registered a highest CAGR of 9.7%, during the forecast period.

Based on end user, laser cutting machines market is classified into automotive, consumer electronics, defense & aerospace, industrial, and others. Among all end users, industrial segment generated the highest revenue.

In 2019, North America was the highest revenue contributor, with over 30% of the global market share. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the analysis period owing to increase in number of manufacturing facilities and increase in purchasing power of people in the developing nations.