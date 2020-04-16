Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

Deployment of LTE network, increase in number of Internet users across the world, and the proliferation of mobile devices drive the growth of the global push-to-talk over cellular market.

The global push-to-talk over cellular market was $3.17 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $6.37 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR 9.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The global push-to-talk over cellular market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the market. As LTE coverage in North America has become ubiquitous, push-to-talk over LTE is increasingly prevalent, which means much faster data speeds and much lower network latency.

However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. This is pertaining to high demand in Asia-Pacific-based industries such as transportation & logistics, public safety & security, and construction, owing to rise in infrastructure development activities in the region.

The transportation & logistics segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to as it helps the companies in communication and handling operations effectively as the flows and volumes are increasing in the logistics industry at a rapid pace. However, the public safety & security segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.

The equipment segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global push-to-talk over cellular market, owing to the ability of push-to-talk over cellular devices that provides collaborative and integrated solutions such as group communications.

However, the services segment held the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, due to rise in awareness regarding loss of performance and productivity due to lack of communications.

On the contrary, deployment of next-generation 5G network is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include AT&T, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Verizon Communications, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Mobile Tornado, Sprint Corporation, Bell Canada, Simoco Wireless Solutions, and Sonim Technologies Inc. Players operating in the market have witnessed high revenue growth opportunities for analytical solutions and services especially due to digitalization.

This study includes the push-to-talk over cellular market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Top Impacting Factors Such as -

1. Deployment of LTE network

2. Increase in number of internet users around the world

3. Proliferation of mobile devices

