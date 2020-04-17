Growing at a CAGR of 10.1% Industrial RT for Non-Destructive Testing Market size is estimated to hit $1,088 million by 2022 scrutinized in the new analysis

Owing to the technological shift from traditional inspection systems to advanced systems, various industries are replacing the traditional inspection systems with automated devices. In addition, increase in demand for high accuracy and durable inspection devices are fueling the market growth. Also, these inspection systems find maximum use in aerospace & defense and oil & gas applications. Industrial RT for non-destructive testing market size was valued at $491 million in 2014, and is projected to reach at $1,088 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2016 to 2022. The market is by component and Application.

RT system is used for testing materials for defects to avoid equipment failure. These systems are used to maximize the efficiency of a product.

Radiographic testing is conducted under stringent settings to avoid mishaps, without contaminating the tested products. It acts as a preventative measure in industries utilizing volatile or high-pressure equipment and machinery.

In addition, RT systems are ensure reliability of equipment by eliminating the risk of oversight or inaccuracy. Thus, the impact of this factor is high, and is expected to maintain its effects of the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the Industrial RT for non-destructive testing market size is projected to reach at $1,088 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2016 to 2022.

Download Sample of this 500+ Pages Research Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4551

The aerospace & defense and oil & gas sectors constituted the largest market share, owing to the presence of large shale oil & gas reserves in countries such as the U.S., the UK, Germany, China, France, and Italy.

Surge in operations in the aerospace & defense sector, particularly in the testing sector of the U.S. drives the RT system market, as NDT inspection plays a vital role in the functioning of aircrafts, satellites, and others.

Presently, portable NDT segment holds the largest market share, as the adoption of computed tomography is expected to increase over the next five years due to enhanced accuracy and efficiency.

North America is projected to hold the largest market size in the global industrial RT for NDT market. The Asia-Pacific market is in its growth phase, owing to increase in infrastructure projects and power plants.

Interested? Do Report Enquiry Now: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchas…quiry/4551

Also, Portable NDT account for 34%, owing to its ability to detect internal and hidden defect/discontinuity along with its high penetrating power and accuracy. However, computed tomography system segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to its high accuracy and efficiency.

The inspection and testing segment held the largest market share of 52% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Also, aerospace & defense sector contributed a significant revenue share of over 13.5% in the overall market.

Request a Custom Research on standard Prices of this Latest Research @ www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request…ation/4551

Major Industry Players:

The key players profiled in the report include Vitrox Corporation Berhad, Shimadzu corporation, Anritsu, Nagoya electric Works CO., LTD, Yxlon international, Smiths Detection, ADANI, Rapiscan Systems, DuRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG, Krystalvision Image Systems Pvt.

Ltd, Saki Corporation, North Star Imaging, Inc., Computerised Information Technology Ltd., RayScan Technologies GmbH, VJ Group, Inc., Metrix NDT Ltd, Nikon Metrology, Omron, Teledyne ICM, Vidisco, Zetec, 3DX-RAY, COMET Group, and Olympus, among others.

These market players focus on the development of new technology, launch of novel products with innovative variations, and adoption of partnership and collaboration as key strategies in order to establish their position in the market.