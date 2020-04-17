Aeroponics Market to be worth $3.53 billion by 2026 according to a new research report

In terms of revenue, the aeroponics industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, and is projected to sustain in the coming years. This is attributed to decline in water levels, rise in urban population, and increase in demand of organic food globally.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global aeroponics market size was valued at $578.70 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3.53 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.60% from 2019 to 2026. Asia-Pacific contributed nearly 49.55% of the share.

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges

Rise in population and growth in urbanization has increased the requirement of food and food security among different governments globally. Traditional farming is exhaustive, both in terms of available arable land and volume of production.

Growing plans aeroponically is safe and ecologically beneficial for growing healthy, nutritious, and natural food crops. Aeroponics farming techniques utilizes considerably less energy, conserves water, promotes faster growth than any other conventional means, and assists in quick & disease-free plant growth.

However, requirement of high initial investment to set up an aeroponics farm and technologies used to be in developmental phase restrain the market growth.

Market Status

In July 2019, AeroFarms invested $100 million in a Series E funding round.

This investment will allow the U.S. based company to expand its indoor farms and discover new type of produces.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the major revenue contributor, owing to government initiatives and cooperation from private companies. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as alarming rate of water level depletion, presence of drought-stricken areas, and increase in environmental concerns.

The lighting segment dominated the market in 2018. Lighting devices are an essential component of aeroponics farming, as they facilitate growth of plants by acting as a substitute to sunlight.

These devices use an LED lighting system that produces dual band color spectrum at the same time, and maintains efficiency and low heat dissipation.

Regional Scope

By region, the global aeroponics market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2018, in terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly half of the aeroponics market industry, and is expected to retain its dominant position, owing to the presence of well-established aeroponics companies, government initiatives, and rise in demand for organic food.

Major Industry Players

The major companies profiled in the aeroponics market report include AeroFarms, Aeroponics (AERO Development Corp), BrightFarms Inc, Evergreen Farm Oy, LettUs Grow, CombaGroup SA, Altius Farms, Ponics Technologies, Living Greens Farm