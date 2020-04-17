Major Trends in Next-Generation Data Storage Market investigated in the latest research

Next-Generation Data Storage Market categorizes global market by System (Direct-Attached, Network-Attached, Storage Area Network, Software-defined, Cloud, Unified), Architecture (File, Object, Block), Technology (Magnetic, Solid-State),Industry and Region

The report "Next-Generation Data Storage Market by Storage System (Direct-Attached, Network-Attached, Storage Area Network), Storage Architecture (File- & Object-Based, Block), Storage Medium (SSD, HDD, Tape), & End User – Global Forecast to 2024" The next-generation data storage market is estimated to grow from USD 56.8 billion by 2019 to USD 102.2 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 12.48%. The major drivers for this market include the massive growth in digital data volume; proliferated use of smartphones, laptops, and tablets; growth of IoT market; and increasing penetration of high-end cloud computing.

Storage area network to hold largest share of next-generation data storage market during forecast period

Storage area network is expected to hold the largest share of the next-generation data storage market during 2019–2024. As an increasing number of companies have started utilizing cloud-based services to store their data with the use of virtual servers, companies aim to expand their storage capacities beyond existing infrastructural capabilities.

SAN technology is widely used by cloud technology creators due to its ability to connect large numbers of servers to storage devices.

Growing data generation by large enterprises is expected to drive the market for File- and object-based storage architecture

File- and object-based storage (FOBS) is expected to hold the largest share of the next-generation data storage market during 2019–2024. Rapidly growing data generation by large enterprises is leading to an increased need for FOBS to manage those huge volumes of data.

These huge volumes of structured and unstructured data, including photos, videos, audio files, and other media, are generating considerable market opportunities for file-and object-based storage market players.

North America to hold largest size of next-generation data storage market during forecast period due to rapid technological advancements in the region

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market by 2019. The increasing volume of unstructured data across various industries and rapid technological advancements have led to an increased demand for the secure, reliable, and cost-efficient storage infrastructure in North America.

The region, being the early adopter of advanced data storage technologies, captures the largest share of the next-generation data storage market.

The companies profiled in this report are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Dell Inc. (US), NetApp, Inc. (US), Hitachi, Ltd.

(Japan), and International Business Machines Corporation (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Pure Storage, Inc. (US), Nutanix, Inc. (US), Scality (US), Micron Technology, Inc.

(US), Tintri, Inc. (US), Cloudian, Inc. (US), Drobo, Inc. (US), Quantum Corporation (US), Western Digital Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Fujitsu Ltd.

(Japan), VMware, Inc. (US), Nexenta Systems, Inc. (US), and Netgear Inc. (US), and Inspur (China).