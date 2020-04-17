SLAM Technology Market is expected to reach $9,425.7 million by 2030 at a CAGR 49.41% during fy 2020-30

The SLAM technology industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 49.41% on the basis of revenue during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research titled ‘Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market − Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030’, the global SLAM technology market was valued at $129.1million in 2019 and is expected to reach $9,425.7million by 2030 at a CAGR 49.41% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The global SLAM technology market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2030, owing to the growing usage for the SLAM technology for augmented reality (AR) applications, rise of new digital technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence, and rising demand for service robot for domestic applications.

However, technical complexities in the implementation of SLAM act as major challenges for the market. The increase in the demand for autonomous drones for BVLOS operations and emergence of self-driven vehicles are expected to create viable opportunities for the global SLAM technology market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the trends in the global SLAM technology market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the global SLAM technology market during the forecast period 2020-2030?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global SLAM technology market?

What was the total revenue generated in the global SLAM technology market in 2019, and what are the estimated values for the period 2020-2030?

Which SLAM technology mapping (2D SLAM and 3D SLAM) is expected to dominate the global SLAM technology market during the forecast period 2020-2030?